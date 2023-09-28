Amidst the backdrop of the meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with the rabbis of Ukraine before the Jewish New Year, and amidst the tensions with the Hasidim of Breslav following the arrival of tens of thousands of Hasidim to Uman, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmihl sent a greeting letter to the Jews of the country for Rosh Hashanah.

The letter to all the Jews of Ukraine was sent to the chief rabbi of Kyiv, Chabad emissary Rabbi Yonatan Markovich. In the special letter on behalf of the government of Ukraine, the Prime Minister mentioned the Jewish prayers and the blowing of the shofar, which symbolize the Jewish hope and belief in justice, according to him.

On the eve of the high holiday, hundreds of Jews gathered from near and far in the local JCC . The presence of military personnel, including many soldiers and officers; members of the Jewish community, was astonishing. They all wanted to start the new year with communal prayers with the community . Many tears were shed as this was no ordinary new year celebration. The war had taken it’s toll on them all.

However, the special guest of the evening was indeed the head of Amman and adviser to the president - Kirill Bodnov who brought a special certificate of honor to Rabbi Markovich for his great contribution to Ukraine in its difficult time.

Chief of Amman and adviser to the president Kirill Bodnov presents a special certificate of honor to Rabbi Markovich (Credit: Courtesy of Artur Kozlov)

Bodnov brought with him a special message from Zelensky: "Today, our hopes are strengthened by our common belief in the complete victory over the Russian occupier," the Prime Minister wrote and ended by wishing a happy new year "with good deeds in the name of the peace and prosperity of Ukraine."

As the war rages into it’s second year, Rabbi Markovitch and his team work tirelessly to provide basic essentials for the Jewish and wider community stuck in the war torn region. Prior to Rosh Hashanah, the community distributed thousands of food packages, holiday meals and clothing to thousands of needy and elderly Jews in Kyiv. “Hundreds are immobile or too ill to leave. We need to provide them with food, heat and more than anything hope”, explained the Rabbi.

During the festival of Rosh Hashanah, activists and volunteers from the JCC Chabad community travelled to many Jewish homes in the city, delivering basic holiday packages and to blow the shofar (the ram’s horn) , the traditional deed of the day. The Jewish prisoners in the prisons in Kyiv also had the privilege of receiving a visit and hearing the sound of the shofar.

"Rosh Hashanah is the day when we aim and pray for true peace, without fear and war," Rabbi Markovitch blessed those present at the event to introduce the holiday. "This day is a day of hope, that past devastation may end and a new year may begin with all its blessings. Our brothers stand united".

This article has been written in conjunction with the JCC community of Kyiv, Ukraine.