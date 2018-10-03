sarah silverman

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
“Jews have to stand up EVEN when — ESPECIALLY when — the wrongdoing is BY Jews/the Israeli government,” Silverman tweeted.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Comedian Sarah Silverman broke out a Jewish joke as she took home a trophy at the 2014 Emmy Awards.
By JTA
Grease’ star Jeff Conaway dies at 60; Sarah Silverman to perform in Tel Aviv; CSNY tribute band to rock Jerusalem; TA to host World Dance Festival.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Comedian wished her nephew, IDF soldier Adar Abramowitz, a happy birthday on Instagram
By AMY SPIRO
Marc Zell made the comments Saturday night on the Republicans Overseas Israel Facebook page.
By ANDREW TOBIN / JTA
Footage of the punch went viral and inspired a variety of memes and remixed videos featuring music for comic effect.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
"I am insanely lucky to be alive," the 45-year-old says after being hospitalized.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Tequila, born Tila Nguyen, was responding on Monday to a fan’s suggestion that a Donald Trump presidency would bring Jesus back to life.
Pop star, currently the goodwill ambassador of the UNICEF, will open conference with the theme "Looking towards tomorrow."
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Energiya Global, with the help of Sarah Silverman, are trying to transform the garbage dump in Galapagos into a small solar oasis.
By SHARON UDASIN
Jewish culture news worldwide: Sarah Silverman goes artsy; Ashton and Mila head to Israel; Jewish stars make a splash at the Met Ball.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Jewish SuperPAC behind some of most viral videos of elections.
By NIV ELIS
JPost column on hottest Jewish news: Sarah Silverman's dad defends her honor; Bette Midler on Glee?
Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman makes “indecent proposal” for Sheldon Adelson to give millions to Obama campaign rather than Romney.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
A JPost column wrapping up the hottest Jewish culture news worldwide: Mila Kunis at the Marine Corps Ball.
Meretz releases song to appeal to voters' emotions with star-studded "Awakening Song."
Silverman, who last visited Israel three years ago, will receive a prize for her work in entertainment and screen the HBO comedy special, "Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles."
By HANNAH BROWN
From Seth MacFarlane's not-so-kosher Jewish joke at the Oscars to the Princesses of Long Island downing shots of arak, here are this year's most memorable entertainment moments.
"Woman of the Wall" teen allowed to visit Western Wall on Purim, despite ban after her detention.
By JEREMY SHARON
Rabbi Susan Silverman was one of 10 women arrested Monday for conducting prayer services at the Western Wall.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Model Esti Ginsberg voted in first place on list compiled by US magazine Complex; Mila Kunis comes 2nd, followed by Rashida Jones.
By RUTH EGLASH
A JPost column wrapping up Jewish culture news worldwide: Maccabeats release a Rosh Hashana song; gefilte fish meet space invaders.
A Jpost column wrapping up Jewish culture news worldwide: Roseanne for prime minister; Kosher hair products.
A Jpost column wrapping up the hottest Jewish culture news worldwide: Tel Aviv Fashion Week draws Cavalli; Peter Falk's Israel ambitions.
Menahem Froman, Shlomo Riskin, Rabbi Richard Jacobs, Orna Barbivai, Ed Miliband, Job Cohen, Ivan Glasenberg, Bertie Lubner, Sarah Silverman, Bar Refaeli.
A 'Jpost' column wrapping up the hottest Jewish culture news worldwide: Celebs get swabbed for Ayelet; Matisyahu's Magical Mustache Tour.
Hollywood celebrities in video for group include Ben Stiller, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Lindsey Lohan and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
'Facing Tomorrow 2011' was touted as the conference that will improve our future. But as comedians and politicians alike failed to deliver clear initiatives for change, it ultimately left some feeling hollow.
By DEBORAH DANAN
The conference is oriented towards imagining a superior reality to the present and as such provides a unique forum for modeling a healthier sense of gender equity. Yet with an ostensible lack of female representatives, the conference failed spectacularly in this sense.
By YEHUDA KURTZER
48% of Israelis support Women of the Wall prayer rights, Israel Democracy Institute poll finds.
By JEREMY SHARON AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Protesters throw garbage, spit at, insult female worshipers.
At Western Wall, women dress as yeshiva students, policemen; Silverman's niece receives permission to attend.
By JEREMY SHARON AND MELANIE LIDMAN
Police arrest 10 women praying at Western Wall, including Women of the Wall founder Anat Hoffman and Sarah Silverman's sister.
A selection of highlights from Twitter and Facebook concerning Israel, the Jewish World and the region.
By ZOHAR FRIEDMAN
Several months ago, I watched, enraptured (as I am sure many other expats were), the Middle East visit of US President Donald Trump and his wife.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Every so often, a new public figure pops up who may or may not be Jewish.
By MATT SIENKIEWICZ,ALIZA LIBMAN,JOE MCREYNOLDS,JOSH MOSS
Those expecting a raunchy video with sexually explicit suggestions – and possibly cats – will be disappointed.
The brow-raising Jewish comedian has inked a deal with Hulu for a 10-episode talk show.
Silverman has built on the tradition of politically oriented Jewish comedians before her.
By DAVID BRINN
Outspoken comedian likens tying the knot to joining a country club that excludes Jews or black people.
By ELIA BERGER
Comedian Sarah Silverman and Rabbi Susan Silverman cast long shadows, but their sister Laura Silverman possesses the golden touch in the HBO hit ‘The Comeback.’
WARNING: Video contains mature content. Viewer discretion is advised.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Silverman wasn’t the only Jewish celebrity featured on the program as Maroon 5's Adam Levine was the musical guest.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Presidential Conference discussion featuring comedian Sarah Silverman and singer Matisyahu suffers from obvious lack of chemistry or coherence.
“I’m so excited to be in such an old city, Jerusalem is like, at least 30 years old?” American comedian tells Channel 1 reporter.
By KAROLYN COORSH AND JPOST.COM STAFF