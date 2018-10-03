03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Malcolm Hoenlein, 73, will retire as executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations at the end of their search for a new chairman.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Noor Nazme, who works at a pastry shop just down the street from the gate, said this was their first day back in business following the attack.
By JAMIE HALPER
By REUTERS
Keep track of your pennies and reach your goals.
By AARON KATSMAN
A moving visit with Birthright Israel for Special Needs Adults.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN
A nation-wide effort to ease loneliness among Holocaust survivors.
By DAVID BRUMMER
RX FOR READERS
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Naim Shmuli has been working at Jerusalem’s Palatin Hotel for 67 years.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
According to calculations, it turns out that the size of Tel Aviv’s population during the day swells to 604,600, an increase of 39% over the number of permanent residents.
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
A Purim-inspired look on what's going on in the capitol.
Children who lack parental support and don’t have equivalent role models need someone else to fill the gap.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Central Bureau of Statistics reveals that more people in Jerusalem report encountering discrimination than in Tel Aviv or Haifa.
By OMER YANIV
Treating first-time sufferers of mental breakdowns.
By TRACEY SHIPLEY
The Holy City begins a mega-makeover with its new business district.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The complex issue of church owned, and sold, lands in Jerusalem.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Joubran has been paraded by Israel as an example of the country treating Arab-Israelis equally.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
All there is to know about the Rav-Kav reform.
By SYBIL EHRLICH
Telfed’s 70th anniversary celebrations.
In addition to his tireless work in Israel, Cramer was also committed to making a difference in the United States.
By PROF. YITSHAK KREISS
Test your wits with the Jerusalem Post quiz.
By RUTH BELOFF
Titled “We hear you Sister,” this special performance is for women who are coping with cancer or who have coped with cancer in the past.
American and Canadian olim to honor Jerusalem immigrant absorption department in a well planned way.
Sharansky: 2017-2018 program year is now proceeding according to plan.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The committee’s formation was triggered by the murder of Tova Carrero, a 56-year-old Clalit Health Services clinic nurse in Holon, who was burnt to death on March 14 by a crazed 78-year-old patient.
The Rappaports supported medical treatment and research in the United States as well as in Israel.
Protests against government planned action to deport asylum-seekers to a third country were held in the capital on Saturday.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
‘This is about Jewish values, Jewish history and the Jewish future,’ says co-founder Rabbi Susan Silverman.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Druse and Jewish friendship celebrated in Tel Aviv.
By JEREMY SHARON
Such a decision is rare but not unheard of, and there are several dozen requests for permission to marry a second wife in such circumstances every year, of which a handful are granted.
Moshe cared about everything. He was an inherently good man, a mensch.
By RAPHAEL COHEN-ALMAGOR
Reigning champion gets back to winning ways at home.
By ALLON SINAI
Adopted sister always believed she had been kidnapped.
‘A democracy eats itself up in small bites,’ warns expert Brian Michael Jenkins.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
With February marking Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion month, Jewish National Fund continues its groundbreaking work in integrating those with special needs into society at large.
By NOA AMOUYAL
At the cost of NIS 400 million, Israeli schools will have less vacation days.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Renewing their rivalry in BSL play at Yad Eliyahu Arena.
According to the report, the past year was characterized by an increase in employment and real wages – and a decrease in the unemployment rate to an historic low.
"A State of the Nation 2017," produced by the Taub Center, offers a snapshot of the socioeconomic condition of Israel in 2017.
Ronald Roberts added 14 points and 15 rebounds for Jerusalem, which improved to 7-3 and hosts Reggio Emilia in a must-win Eurocup game on Wednesday.
At the Youth Sailing World Championships Israelis take the gold.
Some 53% of all Jewish respondents agreed with the statement that “the religious population is gradually taking control of the state.”
According to the court, there is indeed an existing right to procreate that applies also to posthumous fertilization.
By AVISHALOM WESTREICH
Bychenko, who also represented Israel at the 2014 Sochi Games, registered the best-ever finish for an Israeli man at the figure skating world championships.
Zionist Union MK Yossi Yonah discusses his entry into politics, harrowing war experiences, strategies for the opposition and approach to the peace process.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
“The Social Justice Warriors of this country continue to discriminate against the citizens who serve," said the MK.
By SARAH LEVI
Haredi MKs vow legislative override.
ADL survey finds grim situation with few optimistic about future cohesion.
The industrial park contains an open museum and a Yekke Museum, the latter devoted to the documentation of the people of the Fifth Aliya.
By MICHAL GALANTI
After grappling with grief alone, Elysa Rapoport hopes to provide services she lacked after stillbirth.
Leading Israeli tennis onwards.
Dr. Ruth Westheimer was interviewed at the annual Jerusalem Post Conference in New York by Steve Linde.
Ashdod’s new Assuta public hospital enters running-in period.
Directive from Chief of Staff calls for increased readiness of reservists who are the backbone of the IDF.
The famous Israeli media personality and the former politician are parting ways, while still sharing the same household.
Conservation workers uncover Lee-Enfield weapon.
In his retirement speech, Joubran alluded to proposed legislation that would change the status of Arabic as a language in Israel.
Why would anyone hand over his CEO position to a nine year old boy?
The incidents came two days after police officer Hail Stawi, 30, a Mughar native, was killed by Israeli-Arab attackers near the Temple Mount compound.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
When legislators exhibit such disdain for the country’s legislative body, is it any wonder the average citizen does too?
By YOHANAN PLESNER
In 1990, Jaffe founded the Israel Free Loan Association which provided interest-free loans to new immigrants and needy people.
Co. Lab, short for “collaborative laboratory,” aims to bring together social leaders from all sectors of society in an effort to create social change.
Project Renewal: How history was made by Menachemm Begin,Phil Granovsky – and a flip chart.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
"Why on earth should learning to drive an automatic car take 28 lessons?!"
By SHIRLEY ZAUER
Beit Issie Shapiro's founder Naomi Stuchiner talks about her pioneering journey of helping others
By GABRIEL SMITH
Shlomo Maital recalls five decades of living in Israel since making aliya right after the Six Day War and looks ahead to what’s in store for the country over the next 50 years.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
“It’s amazing to see the motivation of the people who do the brewing and bottling.”
By DOUG GREENER
As Western civilization seeks ways to accommodate the ‘other,’ Amnon Rubinstein’s scholarship, insight, experience and humanity add up to a priceless guide for a better world.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The kibbutz is still with us. But to survive, kibbutzim have had to compromise on ideals and, as always, foster a collaborative spirit.
Journalist Gregg Carlstrom thinks Israel’s biggest threat is not Iran, but rather comes from within.
By BEN FISHER
When parents and children don’t speak.
By HADASSAH FIDLER
Art picnics during the summer and a street-ball tournament.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Visions for the Israeli future, Polish Jewish relations and Israeli babies.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
I believe that every Jew should go to Poland – once.
By STEWART WEISS
Citizens have a right to know about what is going on in the public administration and to influence decisions.
By MOSE APELBLAT
A regime that polices a woman’s hair is not a legitimate regime.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israel is a miracle, Israel is a dream come true. But what we are witnessing today in Israel is that dream becoming a nightmare.
By GERSHON BASKIN
What do you think the probable result would be if a woman were introduced into a tank crew?
The Iranian Arab ethnic minority could be the first to emulate its Sunni brethren in Iraq and Syria.
By ELY KARMON
Here is what I see when looking into my crystal ball for 2018: Elections: Israel will go to the polls either in May/June of this year, or in spring 2019.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
It is evident that all sides have their qualms and issues with others, so we should constantly remind ourselves that what unites us should be far greater than that which divides us.
By RICHARD D. HEIDEMAN
Our Democracy Index shows that while Israel’s citizens love their country and are optimistic about its future, they feel a lack of confidence about their personal futures.
By EYTAN SHESHINSKI,RACHEL ZAKEN
The joys of Hebrew acronyms and returning to Iraq.
Why does a broadcaster need a code of ethics at all?
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
When fires destroy lives.
By BRIAN BLUM
Young Friends of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and Wework.
Israeli society is a learning, fighting, entrepreneurial, volunteering, critical, skeptical society.
By AMIR PERETZ
In Israel, pharmacists don’t pop your pills out of their original packaging and put them in carefully labeled plastic bottles like in the US.
The growing plague of entitlement.
By ERICA SCHACHNE
Living under the constant shadow of police investigations and possible indictment means the sun is always blocked. Israelis deserve to have sun shine down on their country and into their lives.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
With the appropriate policy it will be possible to narrow social gaps, increase social equality and promote social mobility in Israel.
By JEHUDA HADDAD
Learn more about "The Governments of Israel: Their Wise and Stupid Decisions."
I have been told that there is an official “rabbi of Ramot,” we have lived in that Jerusalem neighborhood for 23 years, yet never met him.
By RICHARD SHAVEI-TZION
The inspiring story of an Israeli social worker.
By PAMELA PELED
Music workshops, an Israeli comic opera, and 50 years marking the capture of Adolf Eichmann.