03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
IDF: No probes in cases of attackers.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
If plot 38 is determined not to be absentee, Sunday’s agreement could be scuttled.
By ADAM RASGON
The case involves the shooting of Bassem Abu Rahmeh, killed in April 2009 during a demonstration in the West Bank.
Col. Itay Virob was reprimanded two years ago for saying using physical force to restrain Palestinians during arrest operations was permissible.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Israeli human rights group tells High Court of Justice to halt IDF plans to open a sewage treatment plant on land belonging to private Palestinians.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Outpost is likely to become test case for new gov't regarding policy on unauthorized Jewish building in the W. Bank.
Court mandated demolition of outpost built on private Palestinian land by mid-November; state fears physical confrontation.
State argues settlement predates 1979 Elon Moreh decision that prohibited building on land seized by for military purposes.
Volunteers for Human Rights to present research to UN investigating the affect of settlements on Palestinians in W. Bank.
By ILENE PRUSHER
Right-wing politicians press PM to approve report calling for the legalization of unauthorized Jewish West Bank construction.
Peace Now: No jurist would refer to this political manifesto as a serious report; Right urges implementation of recommendations.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Settler leaders hint they may use force when the government goes through with decision to evacuate Ulpana homes.
Proponents rallied by a protest tent up the street from the Knesset as parliamentarians began to debate outpost bills.
“Please do not destroy our homes," Rivka Nivri, 14, begs of Netanyahu. "Please do not evacuate families and children."
Residents of Amona pitch protest tent near the Knesset, demonstrating against outpost demolition plans.
State has failed to find reason for “exceptional remedy of reopening legal proceedings,” says Supreme Court President, notes judgements must be executed within period prescribed by the court.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
State asks for 60 days to examine how it will implement plans regarding West Bank; Justice Joubran says state's "exceptional requests" becoming commonplace.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK AND JPOST.COM STAFF
High Court hears state request to cancel ruling on outpost demolition; justices warn state on political response.
State had previously appealed for 90-day delay in evacuation of 30 homes in West Bank outpost, court grants 60 days.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
Gal-On: State's request to court to release it from taking down homes shows A-G, prosecutor have "failed morally."
Gov't, which had promised to bulldoze the 30 W. Bank homes by May 1, requests additional 90 days from court.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Yesh Din report says Israelis more likely to be indicted for violence against Palestinians in West Bank than vandalism.
Immatin villager says settlers building 2 illegal permanent structures on his private land, without his consent.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
30 ‘Ulpana’ apartments due to be demolished in April
Right-wing activists hope to show wide support among Israeli public for outpost of 50 families that faces demolition.
During visit to outpost, Danon calls on PM to "agree to a compromise" over prevention of demolitions; thousands visit to show support.
Bills proposing to probe activities, funding of left-wing NGOs turned down; FM calls PM’s behavior "grotesque," views campaign as "success."
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Two bills submitted by MKs Danon and Kirschenbaum to probe activities and funding of left-wing NGOs turned down; results of vote come after day-long discussion in Knesset; Lieberman: We will try again next week.
Commenting on efforts to pass controversial legislation to probe left-wing groups, Lieberman says "We are not willing not crumble under pressure from media, int'l sources"; Tibi: Knesset taking the path of "McCarthyism."
At Knesset session over NGO probe bill, UAL MK says Knesset taking the path of "McCarthyism"; Livni says those backing bill are against Israel; bill-proponent Kirschenbaum: "This is a fight for the image of the country."
At Knesset session, opposition leader slams as "cowardly" proposed bill to probe activities of NGOs; bill-proponent Kirschenbaum: "This is a fight for the image of the country"; Meretz MK: FM deligitimizes Israel.
Lawyer on behalf of Yesh Din, Breaking the Silence, and Adallah challenges foreign minister to drop immunity within 48 hours.
High Court judges say NIS 7.8m state-funded sewage facility built illegally on private Palestinian land in Ofra settlement.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK AND SHARON UDASIN
NGO Monitor critique says methodology flawed, ‘ideological crimes’ amorphous.
State advises High Court on enforcing W. Bank building regulations; Defense Ministry rejects Yesh Din demand to destroy Amona outpost.
Prosecutor's office says state has to deal with more important matters first and will eventually enforce building laws in the area.
The village council of Wadi e-Rasha in the West Bank petitions High Court to issue an order allowing village residents to access their olive groves.
By DAN IZENBERG
Petition sought to prevent Civil Administration from sealing up the illegally built synagogue in West Bank settlement.
State to High Court: Allow sealing of illegally built West Bank synagogue; petitioner wants same hearing as Palestinian mosque-builders.
High Court head says five illegally built structures in Beit El should have already been destroyed, settlers ejected in case filed by Yesh Din.
Brigade commanders suspected of permitting violence with Palestinians.
Petition demands explanation on illegal outpost from the govm't.
Mira Awad denies London Independence Day show called off due to death threats.
By BEN HARTMAN
State responds to petition by Palestinians from Silwad, represented by Yesh Din.
Human rights organization Yesh Din filed a petition for any court proceedings surrounding the settlement to be made public.
By JEREMY SHARON
The decision comes following a petition to the High Court of Justice by the head of the municipal council of the Palestinian village of Jalud and the Yesh Din NGO.
“The data reflect a trend of protracted failure in investigation of ideological motivated offenses against Palestinians.”
Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah told a town hall gathering in Tel Aviv that the premier “was using the issue of the state budget to go head-to-head with the finance minister."
By LAHAV HARKOV,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,ARIEL ZILBER
MK Dov Lipman (Yesh Atid) dumped a bucket of ice water on his head to help raise awareness for Lou Gehrig's Disease.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Muhammad Faisal Mahmoud Qawariq and Salah Muhammad Kamal Qawariq, 19-year-old cousins, were killed while working in their families’ fields near their village of Awarta.
The Justice Ministry notifies the High Court of its decision in response to a 2010 petition by the Palestinian owners.
Yesh Din to PM: commission accepted claims of fundamental defects in IDF Investigations; recommendations should be implemented.
Clashes outside the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank broken up through riot dispersal means.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
Lawsuit filed by settler-related organizations who claim ownership over lands of the Ulpana outpost near Beit El.
Mustafa Tamimi, 28, dies of wounds; 100 demonstrators hold vigil outside Defense Ministry in TA; IDF launches investigation.
By YAAKOV KATZ, BEN HARTMAN, AND JOANNA PARASZCZUK
High Court judges criticize ‘faulty’ investigation, say that it should have been conducted immediately following the death of Abir Aramin.
Yesh Din: Only nine percent of investigations into Israeli citizen violence against Palestinians and their property result in indictments.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
Five apartment buildings were being built on private Palestinian land; Beinisch says stopping construction should be high on state's priorities.
IDF says around 100 Palestinians, 100 settlers were involved in clashes, mass stone throwing exchanges occurred; 3 Israelis, 5 Palestinians injured.
In view of Yesh Din’s apparent interest in preserving historical sites, one waits with bated breath for its petition against the Wakf for its numerous reported destructive activities on the Temple Mount.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Even for 'The New York Times,' objectivity is no longer perceived as an ethical obligation.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Terra Incognita: Some in the Israeli Left have selective amnesia when it comes to their own past actions.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Statistics gathered from investigations followed by Yesh Din show that only 8% of cases against settlers suspected of crimes against Palestinians have ended in indictments.
By ROI MAOR