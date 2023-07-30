The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Yesh Din to A-G: Does reasonableness law apply to West Bank?

Yesh Din argued that only the military had the authority to set rules and regulations in the West Bank.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 30, 2023 10:14
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu is flanked by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Justice Minister Yariv Levin in the Knesset on Monday, before the vote on the reasonableness bill. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu is flanked by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Justice Minister Yariv Levin in the Knesset on Monday, before the vote on the reasonableness bill.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israeli NGO Yesh Din called on the Attorney-General's Office to clarify if reasonableness standard law restrictions apply to the disputed territories in a letter on Sunday, warning that it would petition the High Court of Justice.

Yesh Din argued that only the military had the authority to set rules and regulations in the West Bank. If the law is extended to the disputed territories, it will be subject to international law and international human rights regimes, as military authorities are.

"The Knesset is the elected institution of the citizens of Israel and has no authority to enact legislation that changes the law in occupied territory," wrote Yesh Din.

The NGO said that the Attorney-General needed to establish her opinion on if the amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary that passed last Monday would apply to administrative decisions beyond Israel proper.

High Court petitions

The threat by Yesh Din to pursue legal action against the judicial reform reasonableness law comes a week after a series of High Court petitions were filed last Monday and Tuesday.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote on the reasonableness bill at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on July 24, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote on the reasonableness bill at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on July 24, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The High Court has still not set a date for the hearing on the petitions in September after the court recess. The High Court has never struck down a Basic Law amendment, and it is contested if it has the power to do so -- raising concerns of a brewing constitutional crisis.

Far beyond the norm

Petitioners have argued that without a reasonableness standard, a common law doctrine that allowed judicial review of government administrative decisions deemed far beyond the norm, there would be a loss of balance between powers and the rule of law.

The law restricted the doctrine from being applied to the government, the prime minister, and ministers; only relevant to non-elected civil servants. Consequently, critics have claimed that politicians have a free hand to act without explanation or accountability for their reasoning, potentially allowing them to engage in corruption or appoint civil servants how they please.

In the petitions, NGOs contended that the Knesset abused its constitutional authority by passing the law, which goes against the fabric of constitutional norms. They argued that the law was created to extract immediate political benefits, but Basic Laws are supposed to establish powers, responsibilities, and state structures.

The petitioners had also argued that there were procedural problems with the bill, which had been advanced as a committee bill rather than a private bill. Committee bills are usually reserved for technical matters and do not need to pass a preliminary vote and 45-day waiting period.



Related Tags
NGO
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by