April 01 2018
|
Nisan, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Pilgrims flock to Jerusalem to celebrate Easter

Orthodox Christians waving palm fronds and branches, mark their Palm Sunday at Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

By REUTERS
April 1, 2018 15:08
1 minute read.

Orthodox Christians hold Easter Sunday procession in Jerusalem , Israel on April 16, 2017

Orthodox Christians hold Easter Sunday procession in Jerusalem , Israel on April 16, 2017

Christians marked Easter Sunday with a mass led by the acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, at Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Hundreds of pilgrims came to the church in the Old City, for a mass to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Many Christians believe Jesus's body was buried at what became the site of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The congregation in the church sang hymns during the celebration. The Easter week culminates on Easter Sunday when Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead, three days after being crucified.

Shortly after the service ended hundreds of Orthodox Christians arrived at the church for a Palm Sunday service, to mark the beginning of their Easter week festivities. The worshipers entered the church waving palm fronds and branches. The service was led by the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III.

In Gaza City, the small community of Christians, most of them Greek Orthodox, held a Palm Sunday service at the Saint Porfirios church.

Gaza has only 1,000 Christians among a population of 2 million in the narrow coastal strip.

Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter a week later, when Palestinians and pilgrims from around the world attend the ceremony of the Holy Fire.
Jpost's featured videos


Related Content

Ze'ev Elkin, Jerusalem affairs minister (right), speaks to a group of European journalists during a
March 29, 2018
Foreign journalists see Jerusalem with their own eyes

By NOA AMOUYAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 20
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 18 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut