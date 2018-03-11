March 11 2018
|
Adar, 24, 5778
|
Bannon to French far-right: Let them call you racist, wear it with honor

Bannon said the labels "racist, xenophobe and nativist" hurled at National Front supporters should be worn as a badge of honor.

By REUTERS
March 11, 2018 12:20

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon fired up members of the French far-right party National Front, as he addressed their congress on Saturday (March 10) with an anti-establishment message.

A champion of Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, Bannon said the labels "racist, xenophobe and nativist" hurled at National Front supporters should be worn as a badge of honor.

After Bannon's visit to Italy last week, where he supported the populist party League and its leader Matteo Salvini, he declared a worldwide anti-elitist tide that will drive parties like the Front National to victory.

Bannon met with National Front Leader Marine Le Pen, who is expected to steer the party's main policy focus toward immigration and to unveil a new name, as it searches for more voters and relevance in a political landscape transformed by President Emmanuel Macron.


