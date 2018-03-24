March 24 2018
|
Nisan, 8, 5778
|
Hawkish Trump pick Bolton is skeptic of two-state solution, 'Palestine'

Bolton called the efforts for a two-state solution dead "as a matter of empirical reality."

By
March 24, 2018 19:33
1 minute read.
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S. February 24, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump’s choice for national security adviser believes the two-state solution is “dead.”

According to an interview John Bolton offered the alt-right website Breitbart News in 2016, efforts to forge a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting in two states for two peoples are dead “just as a matter of empirical reality.”

Trump announced over the weekend that Bolton would replace H.R. McMaster as the president continues making changes at the White House.

Bolton’s dismissal of the diplomatic construct has a long history. In 2014, in the conservative Washington Times, Bolton seemed to question the very notion of “Palestine” and suggested the territories its people occupy be handed off to Egypt and Jordan.

“The only logic underlying the demand for a Palestinian state is the political imperative of Israel’s opponents to weaken and encircle the Jewish state, thereby minimizing its potential to establish secure and defensible borders,” Bolton wrote. “As long as Washington’s diplomatic objective is the ‘two-state solution’ – Israel and ‘Palestine’ – the fundamental contradiction between this aspiration and the reality on the ground will ensure it never comes into being.”

But White House officials tell The Jerusalem Post that the selection of Bolton does not speak to any change in the president’s position, in support of a comprehensive resolution to the conflict.

The president’s peace team, led by Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior adviser, and Jason Greenblatt, his special adviser for international negotiations, is putting final touches on the administration’s plan, which is likely to follow the contours of a two-state settlement.

An administration official told the Post that Bolton’s appointment does not change the dire     ction or contents of the plan in any way. But Bolton will occupy a coveted seat at the table going forward, as the president makes critical decisions on the future of his peace effort.

Palestinian officials criticized the Bolton pick on Friday, calling him a racist hostile to their cause. Israelis, in contrast, praised his appointment.


