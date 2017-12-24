December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
WATCH: Steve Mnuchin receives a nasty Christmas gift

By REUTERS
December 24, 2017 17:14

Aerial footage from a local NBC affiliate showed officers investigating a large box wrapped in wrapping paper.




LAPD bomb disposal officers look through a suspicious package sent to Steven Mnuchin (REUTERS)

LAPD bomb disposal officers look through a suspicious package sent to Steven Mnuchin (REUTERS)

Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad investigators found a nasty surprise when searching  a suspicious package addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday night in the affluent Bel-Air neighborhood.

According to local media reports, multiple law enforcement sources say someone in the neighborhood reportedly received the gift-wrapped package addressed to Mnuchin before contacting the police who cleared it after discovering that it contained... a pile of horse manure.

The box was reportedly attached to a note that read that the gift was sent to Mnuchin by  “the American people.”

According to The New York Post, a Christmas card discovered inside made negative references to Mnuchin, President Donald Trump and the $1.5 trillion tax bill that Trump signed into law on Friday.

Aerial footage from a local NBC affiliate showed officers investigating a large box wrapped in wrapping paper.

Media reports say the Secret Service was also involved because of the connection to Mnuchin.


