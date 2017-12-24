WATCH: Steve Mnuchin receives a nasty Christmas gift

Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad investigators found a nasty surprise when searching a suspicious package addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday night in the affluent Bel-Air neighborhood.



According to local media reports, multiple law enforcement sources say someone in the neighborhood reportedly received the gift-wrapped package addressed to Mnuchin before contacting the police who cleared it after discovering that it contained... a pile of horse manure.





The box was reportedly attached to a note that read that the gift was sent to Mnuchin by “the American people.”According to The New York Post, a Christmas card discovered inside made negative references to Mnuchin, President Donald Trump and the $1.5 trillion tax bill that Trump signed into law on Friday.Aerial footage from a local NBC affiliate showed officers investigating a large box wrapped in wrapping paper.Media reports say the Secret Service was also involved because of the connection to Mnuchin.