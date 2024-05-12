Switzerland wins Eurovision 2024, Israel comes in 5th place

Jerusalem Post
Eden Golan won fifth place in the 68th Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night, after she gave a flawless performance of the song "Hurricane" in the Eurovision final in Malmo, Sweden on Saturday night, as some in the crowd booed her, while others cheered.

Switzerland’s “The Code” by Nemo took the top prize, a song that deals with the singer’s coming to terms with their non-binary identity.

Croatia’s Baby Lasagna, the heavy favorite early on, took second place with his high-energy song about a young man leaving home, “Rim Tim Tagi Dim.” Ukraine and France came in third and fourth.

But it was definitely a night of triumph for Golan and for Israel, as she placed high in the audience televoting from around the world, proving that while there has been a wave of antisemitism around the world following the outbreak of the war against Hamas, thousands support Israel. The winner of the Grand Final is determined by a combination of audience televotes and national juries from the participating countries.

Israel received only 52 points from the juries, but 323 points from the public.

