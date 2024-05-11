Last year's Swedish Eurovision winner says she won't hand over trophy to Israeli contestant

Loreen, the 2023 Swedish Eurovision winner, has sparked controversy by stating she will not hand over the trophy to Israel's representative, Eden Golan, if she wins, due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza - according to a report by The Sun.

Despite being legally obligated to perform and participate in the trophy handover as last year's winner, Loreen plans, according to the report, to leave the trophy on a plinth and exit the stage before Israel's potential victory announcement.

This stance has intensified tensions behind the scenes. Additionally, The Sun mentioned that several entries from other countries expressed their concerns or protested during rehearsals, highlighting the broader political tensions surrounding the event.

Loreen's Israel stance

Israeli Eurovision contestant Eden Golan is seen rehearsing her song ''Hurricane'' ahead of her semi-finals performance in Malmo, Sweden, on May 3, 2024. (credit: SARAH LOUISE BENNETT/EBU)

A source told The Sun: "She intends to make her position clear over her stance on Israel around her carefully choreographed and graceful trophy handover which will show the world what side of history she really stands on."

The source added: "There is a plan in place for Loreen to step on stage, leave the trophy on a plinth and depart before the presenters welcome Israel to the stage, should they win the coveted title."

Loreen, born Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, is a Swedish singer and songwriter who won the Eurovision Song Contest twice, in 2012 and 2023, making her the second performer to achieve this feat. She began her career by participating in the Idol 2004 competition in Sweden and subsequently engaged in music and television presenting.

Loreen is also known for her political activism, including her advocacy for human rights and her involvement in supporting children's rights and international humanitarian causes.