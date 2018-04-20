4 Palestinians killed in fourth week of demonstrations along Gaza border

Four Palestinians were killed and hundreds more injured by Israeli troops during protests along the Gaza-Israel border Friday on the fourth straight week of demonstrations.

According to official Palestinian News agency Wafa, one of the fatalities was 15-year-old Mohammad Ibrahim Ayyoub. The three others killed were identified as Sa’ad Abu Taha, 24-year-old Ahmad Othamna and 25-year-old Nabil Abu Aqal.

These brought the number of fatalities to 39 from four weeks of border demonstrations called the “Great March of Return” by Palestinians.

The Gaza Health Ministry stated that another 445 Palestinians were wounded, including 96 by live gunfire. Wafa quoted Palestinian health authorities as saying that many were treated after being hit by live ammunition or rubber-coated rounds or after being overcome by teargas.

Around 3,000 Palestinians demonstrated in the fourth consecutive week by burning tires, throwing molotov cocktails and flying kites with burning rags dangling from their tails in a new tactic aimed at setting Israeli fields on fire. One kite caught by IDF troops was in the form of a swastika, while other kites had the Palestinian flag attached.





Two very different pictures from #Gaza border protests today. #IDF says ~3,000 #Palestinians rioted along the border fence with #Israel. Palestinians say 133 injured, 2 killed. First picture by Elior Cohen near community of Nahal Oz. pic.twitter.com/4LWQmki54y — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) April 20, 2018

Thousands of Gazans have also set up several “tent cities” as close as they can to the border fence, planning to remain there until “Nakba Day” on May 15th as a form of peaceful resistance.

White House envoy Jason Greenblatt took to Twitter Friday, posting in Arabic and English that while Palestinians in Gaza have a "right to protest their dire humanitarian circumstances," organizers of the protests must "not stoke the potential for more violence with firebombs and flaming kites, and must keep a safe distance from the border."







Palestinians in Gaza have the right to protest their dire humanitarian circumstances. Organizers & leaders should focus on that message, not stoke the potential for more violence with firebombs & flaming kites, and must keep a safe distance from the border. The cost of these…1/4 — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) April 19, 2018

"The cost of these demonstrations is too high in loss of life and injuries,” he added.



Security officials have noticed a marked decline in participation since the first week of rioting, which saw tens of thousands of Gazans take part.

“Thanks to the IDF’s activity, week by week there is a drop in the number of participants in the riots,” Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said as he visited Kibbutz Sa’ad on the Gaza border during the protests Friday.

“What is good to see is that the public is less and less responsive to Hamas’ call and you see simply hired activists,” Liberman continued adding that “on the other hand there are many more terror acts and a lot of terror activity.”

Calling the protests a “waste of time” Liberman said he “expects” the people of Gaza to “take fate into their own hands” and not let Hamas mislead them.

Ahead of the protests, the IDF dropped leaflets over the Gaza Strip, urging protesters against approaching the border fence, attempts to breach it and to carry out terror attacks and calling on them not to obey Hamas instructions warning that the army would not hesitate to respond.

“You are participating in violent disturbances. Hamas is using you to carry out terror attacks. The IDF is ready for any scenario,” the leaflets read, adding that “There is another way. Your future is in your hands.”

On Thursday, the military wing of Islamic Jihad published a video in which it threatened the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Yoav (Poli) Mordechai, as well as other senior IDF officials.