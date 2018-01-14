January 15 2018
|
Tevet, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Abbas confirms Palestinians being offered Abu Dis as capital of future state

By
January 14, 2018 21:56

US President Donald Trump's peace plan is the 'slap of the era,' Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said.

2 minute read.



Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a news conference following the extraord

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a news conference following the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey. (photo credit: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL)

The Palestinians are being offered Abu Dis as the capital of a future Palestinian state, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday.

Abu Dis is a Palestinian town on the outskirts of Jerusalem, where Al-Quds University, one of the largest Palestinian universities, is located.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Abbas’s comments came during a speech he delivered to a meeting of the Palestinian Central Council, the Palestine Liberation Organization’s second highest decision-making body.

“What would you want, if Jerusalem were to be lost? Would you want to make a state with Abu Dis as its capital?” Abbas stated rhetorically. “That’s what they are offering us now. Abu Dis.”



The PA president did not identify who specifically is offering Abu Dis as the capital of a future Palestinian state. However, a number of reports over the past several weeks, anonymously quoting Palestinian and Lebanese officials, have said that a forthcoming US peace plan includes Abu Dis as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Speaking about the future US peace plan, Abbas said he has already said ‘no’ to American President Donald Trump.

“We can say no to anyone….And we have now said ‘no’ to Trump and others. No, we will not accept his plan,” Abbas said. “We told him that the deal of the era is the slap of the era…We will repel it.”

White House officials have said they plan to publish their peace plan soon and expect that it will appeal to the Palestinians.

Abbas also said the Israel “has ended” the Oslo Accords and called for a decisions to be made about them in the future.

“We are an authority without authority and the occupation is without a cost,” he said. “We will not accept remaining in this [situation]…This is one of the issues that needs to be put on the table.”

The PA president has stated many times in the past many years that the Palestinians will not remain committed to the Oslo Accords, if Israel does not maintain its obligations to them. Nonetheless, Abbas has not withdrawn from the agreements, which established the PA and its various institutions.

Abbas also reiterated his support for the two-state solution and said he would be open to land swaps.

“I am with two states…according to international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative,” Abbas said.



Related Content

West Bank clashes
January 14, 2018
Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers during protest for Ahed Tamimi

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 11
    Jerusalem
    11 - 16
    Haifa
  • 13 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut