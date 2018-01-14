Abbas confirms Palestinians being offered Abu Dis as capital of future state

The Palestinians are being offered Abu Dis as the capital of a future Palestinian state, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday.



Abu Dis is a Palestinian town on the outskirts of Jerusalem, where Al-Quds University, one of the largest Palestinian universities, is located.





Abbas’s comments came during a speech he delivered to a meeting of the Palestinian Central Council, the Palestine Liberation Organization’s second highest decision-making body.“What would you want, if Jerusalem were to be lost? Would you want to make a state with Abu Dis as its capital?” Abbas stated rhetorically. “That’s what they are offering us now. Abu Dis.”The PA president did not identify who specifically is offering Abu Dis as the capital of a future Palestinian state. However, a number of reports over the past several weeks, anonymously quoting Palestinian and Lebanese officials, have said that a forthcoming US peace plan includes Abu Dis as the capital of a future Palestinian state.Speaking about the future US peace plan, Abbas said he has already said ‘no’ to American President Donald Trump.“We can say no to anyone….And we have now said ‘no’ to Trump and others. No, we will not accept his plan,” Abbas said. “We told him that the deal of the era is the slap of the era…We will repel it.”White House officials have said they plan to publish their peace plan soon and expect that it will appeal to the Palestinians.Abbas also said the Israel “has ended” the Oslo Accords and called for a decisions to be made about them in the future.“We are an authority without authority and the occupation is without a cost,” he said. “We will not accept remaining in this [situation]…This is one of the issues that needs to be put on the table.”The PA president has stated many times in the past many years that the Palestinians will not remain committed to the Oslo Accords, if Israel does not maintain its obligations to them. Nonetheless, Abbas has not withdrawn from the agreements, which established the PA and its various institutions.Abbas also reiterated his support for the two-state solution and said he would be open to land swaps.“I am with two states…according to international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative,” Abbas said.