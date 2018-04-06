April 06 2018
Nisan, 21, 5778
Ahed Tamimi sexually harassed during interrogation, lawyer says

Tamimi, 17, is currently serving 8 months as part of a plea deal.

April 6, 2018 17:18
1 minute read.
Ahed Tamimi (center) enters a military courtroom at Ofer Prison near Ramallah on New Year’s Day.. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Ahed Tamimi, the 17-year-old Palestinian girl currently serving an 8-month sentence for assaulting a soldier, was sexually harassed during interrogations, her lawyer claimed earlier this week, according to The Independent.

Gaby Lasky, Tamimi's attorney, said in a formal complaint to the attorney general that Tamimi experienced "inappropriate conduct" during questioning, including being told she had "eyes like an angel."

Lasky also added that Tamimi's interrogator threatened to arrest other members of her family should she not cooperate.

Tamimi, who was 16 at the time of her arrest, accepted a plea deal in late March and is serving her time at Ofer Prison. The charges against her include rock-throwing and incitement. A video of her slapping soldiers led to her arrest in December, and she has been detained since. Several members of her family have been arrested as well.

International NGOs and bodies like the United Nations have condemned Israel for its treatment of Tamimi, charging that the army has violated her rights under international law. Experts noted that her access to legal counsel was denied and that Israel had violated the Convention on the Rights of the Child by detaining her for extensive periods of time.


