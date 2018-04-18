Bomb found at West Bank checkpoint, Palestinian suspect arrested

A Palestinian man was arrested Thursday after border police found a bomb planted on his truck at the Reihan crossing near Jenin in the West Bank, according to a Defense Ministry statement.



The truck was also carrying merchandise intended to be sold at settlements within the green line.





Wednesday is Israel's Remembrance Day, when Israelis commemorate fallen soldiers and victims of terror and war. Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman issued a statement on the incident and its connection to the day on Wednesday afternoon: "The vigilance and professionalism of the crossing authorities at the Defense Ministry led to the discovery of a bomb and the thwarting of a major attack on [Israel's] 70th Independence Day, and we will chase down the scoundrels who planned to harm our holiday."