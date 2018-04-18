April 18 2018
|
Iyar, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Bomb found at West Bank checkpoint, Palestinian suspect arrested

The man's truck was also carrying merchandise intended to be sold at settlements within the green line.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 18, 2018 17:31
Bomb found at West Bank checkpoint, Palestinian suspect arrested

A Palestinian man tried to enter Israel with a bomb planted on his truck on April 18, 2018. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY BORDER AUTHORITY)

A Palestinian man was arrested Thursday after border police found a bomb planted on his truck at the Reihan crossing near Jenin in the West Bank, according to a Defense Ministry statement.

The truck was also carrying merchandise intended to be sold at settlements within the green line.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Wednesday is Israel's Remembrance Day, when Israelis commemorate fallen soldiers and victims of terror and war. Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman issued a statement on the incident and its connection to the day on Wednesday afternoon: "The vigilance and professionalism of the crossing authorities at the Defense Ministry led to the discovery of a bomb and the thwarting of a major attack on [Israel's] 70th Independence Day, and we will chase down the scoundrels who planned to harm our holiday."


Related Content

April 18, 2018
Jewish extremists scrawl 'price tag' threats in Palestinian villages

By BEN LYNFIELD

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 37
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 29
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 19 - 32
    Jerusalem
    16 - 29
    Haifa
  • 23 - 39
    Elat
    19 - 37
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut