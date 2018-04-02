Egypt, Jordan condemn Israel's use of force against Gaza protesters

Egypt and Jordan both condemned Israel's use of force against Palestinians who were protesting along the Gaza border, in a joint press conference held in Cairo on Sunday.



At least 15 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,400 injured in clashes with Israeli military forces, during protests to mark Land Day on Friday.





Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed that the recent developments have harmed all hopes for peace and warned about the serious implications the recent violence could have on the peace process."The situation is very difficult, and the occupation is not over yet. There are no signs or any indications that refer to any hope for peace or an acceptable solution. That's the problem. We want eternal and comprehensive peace, and that peace must meet the legitimate rights of Palestinians in freedom and state," said Safadi.He added that Palestinians must have a solution that gives them hope and the right to live.Tensions have flared among Palestinians since US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Shoukry and Safadi warned that the situation is already volatile, and if this weekend's clashes are not contained, recent efforts to revive peace may permanently fail."It's an unacceptable escalation in Gaza. We condemn Israel's violence against peaceful protesters and the innocent lives who went to practice their right of expression to reject the occupation. Peace and security are our objectives. But peace won't be achieved through oppression or murder," said Safadi.Shoukry expressed that regardless of the recent developments, the six-party Arab committee focusing on Jerusalem is working to resolve the Jerusalem issue."[We will] continue to strive to uphold international legitimacy and the principles associated with the status of Jerusalem and the need for all parties to abide by international law and the mandatory resolutions of the Security Council," said Shoukry.Meanwhile, the Arab League has urged Israel to halt what it characterized as "Brutal attacks" on Palestinian protesters. The group has also called on the international community to protect Palestinians.Escalations in the West Bank and Gaza concern the entire Arab World, and the region has been looking forward to resuming peace talks. Arabs believe resolving the Palestinian crisis would bring stability to the Middle East, but right now they are seeing their hopes fade away.