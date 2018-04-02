April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Egypt, Jordan condemn Israel's use of force against Gaza protesters

"It's an unacceptable escalation in Gaza. We condemn Israel's violence against peaceful protesters and the innocent lives who went to practice their right of expression to reject the occupation."

By REUTERS
April 2, 2018 12:30
2 minute read.

Palestinian experts warn further worsening situation in Gaza Strip, April 1, 2018 (Reuters)

Palestinian experts warn further worsening situation in Gaza Strip, April 1, 2018 (Reuters)

Egypt and Jordan both condemned Israel's use of force against Palestinians who were protesting along the Gaza border, in a joint press conference held in Cairo on Sunday.

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,400 injured in clashes with Israeli military forces, during protests to mark Land Day on Friday.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed that the recent developments have harmed all hopes for peace and warned about the serious implications the recent violence could have on the peace process.

"The situation is very difficult, and the occupation is not over yet. There are no signs or any indications that refer to any hope for peace or an acceptable solution. That's the problem. We want eternal and comprehensive peace, and that peace must meet the legitimate rights of Palestinians in freedom and state," said Safadi.

He added that Palestinians must have a solution that gives them hope and the right to live.

Tensions have flared among Palestinians since US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Shoukry and Safadi warned that the situation is already volatile, and if this weekend's clashes are not contained, recent efforts to revive peace may permanently fail.

"It's an unacceptable escalation in Gaza. We condemn Israel's violence against peaceful protesters and the innocent lives who went to practice their right of expression to reject the occupation. Peace and security are our objectives. But peace won't be achieved through oppression or murder," said Safadi.

Shoukry expressed that regardless of the recent developments, the six-party Arab committee focusing on Jerusalem is working to resolve the Jerusalem issue.

"[We will] continue to strive to uphold international legitimacy and the principles associated with the status of Jerusalem and the need for all parties to abide by international law and the mandatory resolutions of the Security Council," said Shoukry.

Meanwhile, the Arab League has urged Israel to halt what it characterized as "Brutal attacks" on Palestinian protesters. The group has also called on the international community to protect Palestinians.

Escalations in the West Bank and Gaza concern the entire Arab World, and the region has been looking forward to resuming peace talks. Arabs believe resolving the Palestinian crisis would bring stability to the Middle East, but right now they are seeing their hopes fade away.
Jpost's featured videos


Related Content

Tel Aviv protest
April 2, 2018
Hundreds of Israelis protest IDF’s deadly use of force on Gaza border

By KAJA BOUMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 18 - 33
    Elat
    15 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut