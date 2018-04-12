Gaza militants fire machine guns at IDF aircraft following air strikes

Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza, mid July. (photo credit: REUTERS)

After Israeli fighter jets struck military targets in the Gaza Strip Wednesday night, including a Hamas compound, militants fired at an IDF aircraft with machine guns, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.



The rounds didn't hit the aircraft. Rocket sirens sounded in the area surrounding Gaza.





This comes a day after an explosive device was activated on a bulldozer near the Gaza-Israel border."During routine activity north of the Gaza Strip an explosive device, planted during the violent protests on the border fence, was activated against an IDF bulldozer on the Western side of the border, " The IDF said in a statement. "In response the IDF struck several Hamas terror targets."The IDF considers Hamas responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip and everything that comes out of it.