April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Gaza militants fire machine guns at IDF aircraft following air strikes

This comes a day after an explosive device was activated on a bulldozer near the Gaza-Israel border.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 12, 2018 04:08
Gaza

Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza, mid July. (photo credit: REUTERS)

After Israeli fighter jets struck military targets in the Gaza Strip Wednesday night, including a Hamas compound, militants fired at an IDF aircraft with machine guns, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The rounds didn't hit the aircraft. Rocket sirens sounded in the area surrounding Gaza.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


This comes a day after an explosive device was activated on a bulldozer near the Gaza-Israel border.

"During routine activity north of the Gaza Strip an explosive device, planted during the violent protests on the border fence, was activated against an IDF bulldozer on the Western side of the border, " The IDF said in a statement. "In response the IDF struck several Hamas terror targets."

The IDF considers Hamas responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip and everything that comes out of it.


Related Content

Donald Trump in Israel
April 12, 2018
Abbas says Palestinians won’t accept any American peace plan

By ADAM RASGON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 21
    Jerusalem
    12 - 23
    Haifa
  • 16 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut