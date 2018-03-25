March 25 2018
|
Nisan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Hamas’s armed wing launches military exercise

The Kassam Brigades members launched the drill on Sunday.

By
March 25, 2018 21:47
Hamas’s armed wing launches military exercise

A BOY WATCHES Hamas members gather in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis earlier this month ahead of commemorations marking the 30th anniversary of the group’s founding.. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

Hamas’s armed wing, the Izzeldin Kassam Brigades, carried out a military exercise throughout the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Photos posted on Twitter and Facebook show many members of the Kassam Brigades in the middle of Gaza’s cities, wearing balaclavas and carrying different types of guns.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In a statement on Saturday night, the Kassam Brigades said the exercise would include explosions and gunfire.

A source in Hamas told the Jordanian daily Al-Ghad that the drill is slated to end on Monday morning and a prominent member of Hamas told the newspaper it was meant to “mock defensive action.”

Eyewitnesses told Al-Ghad that the Kassam Brigades test-fired two missiles into the Mediterranean Sea and operated two drones.

The Kassam Brigades members launched the drill on Sunday, just days after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said at a press conference that “Hamas must hand over [to the PA] everything [in Gaza]... including, first and foremost, the security sector.”

Hamas deputy chairman Salah Arouri told Iranian television in October that the Islamist movement will not sacrifice its armed wing’s weapons to advance reconciliation efforts between the two Palestinian organizations.


Related Content

March 25, 2018
Anti-Israel action approved at Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 18 - 27
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut