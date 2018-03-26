IDF says Iron Dome launch in response to gunfire not a malfunction

The Israeli army’s preliminary investigation has found that there was no technical or human fault after several Iron Dome interceptor missiles were fired in southern Israel late Sunday night in response to machine gun fire in the Gaza Strip, said Brig.-Gen Zvika Haimovitch, the head of the IDF’s Aerial Defense Division.



“The system identified a launch towards Israel, towards the community of Zikim, which acted like a ballistic missile in every way, it was a serious threat,” Haimovitch said, confirming that no rockets were actually fired upon Israel, but inviting speculation about what actually was fired.





“The moment something is launched from the ground towards Israeli territory we consider that a threat,” he continued, adding that “at the end of the day it is important to be ready, especially now and in coming weeks.”Incoming rocket sirens blared across several communities in the Hof Ashkelon and Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Councils, including the cities of Sderot and Ashkelon, sending several residents and tourists into shock.Local residents and soldiers stationed around the Gaza Strip also uploaded videos on social networking sites of close to a dozen Iron Dome interceptor rockets being launched.According to a statement released by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit early Monday morning, the color-red incoming rocket sirens were activated by “unusual machine gunfire,” and no rocket launches had been identified.The Iron Dome in action on March 25, 2018.“The IDF view the Hamas terror organization as responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip and regards any type of fire towards the territory of the State of Israel as severe,” it added.With each Tamir interceptor missile costing around $50,000 each, Sunday’s event will cost Israel close to half-a-million dollars, an expensive mistake at a time when tensions are rising along both Israel’s southern and northern borders.The Tamir interceptor is made of parts produced by both the United States and Israel as part of an agreement signed in 2014 between the two counties. In the agreement, the manufacturing of the Iron Dome was moved to Raytheon’s plant in the United States, which helped to fund the interceptors' production.But according to Haimovitch, battery commander acted professionally and made the proper decision to intercept the projectile.“During routine times we do not take any risks that may have the slightest potential to harm citizens,” he said.The incident came just hours before Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced that the US Congress approved an record-breaking $706 million for Israel’s missile defense programs.According to the Defense Ministry statement, the increase of funding was requested for production of the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow-3 missile defense systems.Israel continuously improves the technology behind the country’s anti-missile systems, and the last upgrade to the Iron Dome was almost a year to the date of Sunday night’s costly mistake.The experiments, which were conducted in the south of the country, focused on the use of the Tamir interceptor and its ability to intercept a number of targets fired simultaneously at different ranges.Ten Iron Dome batteries, which include three or four stationary launchers with 20 Tamir interceptor missiles and battlefield radar, are strategically deployed across Israel near cities. Each missile carries 24 pounds of explosives and and electro-optic sensors and steering fins can with proximity fuze blast warheads can destroy an incoming projectile from four to 70 kilometers away.The Iron Dome has been used during two military operations against Hamas, and is able to calculate when rockets will land in open areas, choosing not to intercept them, or towards civilian centers.During the Second Lebanon war in 2006, large Israeli cities were struck by missiles for the first time. In response, former minister of defense Amir Peretz decided to develop the Iron Dome, despite opposition from army brass. After a lengthy development process, and with the financial help of the United States, Iron Dome went into service in April 2011, its first battery placed near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. It made its first interception, of a grad rocket fired from the Gaza Strip just days later.