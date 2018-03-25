Report: Palestinians apply unilaterally to 8 international treaties

The Palestinian Authority has applied in recent days for membership in a further eight international treaties, according to Israeli media reports.



In a unilateral move that has reportedly left officials in Jerusalem and Washington seething, Channel 2 News reported Saturday that the Palestinians are seeking membership in treaties including the International Convention against Apartheid in Sports, under the auspices of the United Nations, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.





The application follows the UN Human Rights Council's adoption of five resolutions condemning Israel on Thursday during the Geneva-based body's 37th session, including a resolution calling on the international community to end all arms sales to Israel.Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon strongly criticized the move on Saturday."The Palestinian leadership is wrong to think that it can dictate facts on the ground via bypasses and unilateral moves. Instead of ignoring the US and Israel, the Palestinians need to stop supporting terror and incitement," said Danon.In December, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced his intention to join 22 international conventions and treaties in response to US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.Despite Israeli and American warnings not to push ahead with unilateral moves, stating they hinder chances of reaching a negotiated peace agreement, the Palestinians have been able to join a host of international treaties, accords and organizations since the "State of Palestine" was granted non-member observer State status at the UN in November 2012.Haley: US will "remember" this day of being "singled out" for US Jerusalem announcement (Reuters)US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Friday that the US was still considering whether to remain a member of the "foolish" UNHRC, blasting its "grossly biased" focus on Israel.“The United States continues to evaluate our membership in the Human Rights Council. Our patience is not unlimited. Today’s actions make clear that the organization lacks the credibility needed to be a true advocate for human rights,” Haley said.“When the Human Rights Council treats Israel worse than North Korea, Iran and Syria, it is the council itself that is foolish and unworthy of its name. It is time for the countries who know better to demand changes. Many countries agree that the council’s agenda is grossly biased against Israel, but too few are willing to fight it. When that happens, as it did today, the council fails to fulfill its duty to uphold human rights around the world,” she added.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also strongly criticized the UNHRC.“These additional resolutions that are disconnected from reality come from the theater of the absurd that is called the UN Human Rights Council,” said Netanyahu. “The time has come to change its name to the ‘Council of Decision Against the Only Democracy in the Middle East.’”