The environmental effects of Friday’s tire protest

During the second round of protests in Gaza last Friday, several hundred tires were set ablaze at five different points along the Israel-Gaza border.



The burning tires were intended to create a thick cloud of black smoke to obstruct the vision of Israeli soldiers so that protesters could penetrate the border into Israel.





Jpost's featured videos

Palestinians take part in protests for the "Great March of Return" in Gaza (credit: Reuters)However, burning tires are known to release a number of toxic fumes and pollutants into the atmosphere, causing concern among environmentalists in the public and private sector.In a statement released on Friday following the protest, the Environment Ministry said, “The Environment Ministry has been monitoring the air quality at various points along the Israel-Gaza border since the morning hours. These observations were carried out in locations including Nahal Oz, Kfar Aza and Kibbutz Mefalsim and all of the data show minimal contamination in the air particles that were collected.”The ministry added, “Even the meteorological conditions today (Friday) did not enable the smoke from the area of the protests on the border to spread significantly in the direction of these locations within Israel. Therefore, no special precautions were issued to the population.”Although the results showed minimal damage on Israel’s side of the border, Rabbi Yonatan Neril, the founder and executive director of Israeli based environmental group the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development saw the effects of the burning tires as harmful towards Gazans, the animals and the immediate surroundings of the protests themselves."Tires are one of the most toxic things to burn, and their smoke contains hazardous air pollutants like dioxins and metals including arsenic and mercury.” Neril told The Jerusalem Post.“When tires go up in smoke, their pollutants don't just disappear. Gazans burning thousands of tires on the Gaza border releases these pollutants into the air, water and land. It presents a health risk to Gazans, nearby Israelis, the animals and birds that inhabit the ecosystem and those that eat the fruits and vegetables harvested from the agricultural fields near Gaza. While the Israeli Ministry of Environment stated that the winds didn't blow the smoke to threaten nearby Israeli communities, nature knows no boundaries. Unless we are able to manage human conflict, large numbers of people, animals, and birds will be impacted by the fighting in Gaza," said Neril.Echoing the notion of managing human conflict, Yosef Abramowitz, named by CNN as one of the six leading Green Pioneers worldwide told the Post: “Teaching hate is the real poison, but burning tires is an environmentally toxic act that all green activists, regardless of politics, should condemn.”