March 08 2018
|
Adar, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Yad Vashem Launches Free Online Course on Antisemitism

For Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, the course exemplifies the relevancy of the Shoah for generations to come.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
March 8, 2018 14:03
1 minute read.
Star of David

a holocaust survivor wears a yellow Star of David on his jacket during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. (photo credit: REUTERS)

With an onslaught of antisemitic themes prevalent on today's social media, antisemitism is currently entering the private sphere of millions, and acts and rhetoric targeting Jews are still prevalent. Yet for a phenomenon so widespread, its boundaries and expressions often come into debate. As such, Yad Vashem has partnered with FutureLearn to provide a free online course which analyzes the history of antisemitism as well as its current nature and expressions.  

Titled "Antisemitism: From its Origins to the Present," the six-week course investigates over 2,000 years of history, explaining how antisemitism has manifested itself through various eras of the past – including, of course, its ultimate articulation during the Shoah – and its new forms to be grappled with in modern society. The course is centered on video clips by 50 prominent intellectuals and historians, such as Prof. Irwin Colter, EMET prizewinner Prof. Yehuda Bauer and Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


For Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, the course exemplifies the relevancy of the Shoah for generations to come.

"Yad Vashem is charged with disseminating historically accurate information on the Holocaust," stated Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev.  "As part of our commitment to strengthening Jewish continuity, we are also resolved to addressing issues related to antisemitism, xenophobia and racism. This course is one of Yad Vashem's many efforts to educate humanity towards a more responsible and tolerant existence."

The course, now open to for registration, will be available to the public from March 19. To register, click here.



Related Content

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
March 8, 2018
Khamenei to Europe: This our region. Why are you here?

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 36
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 31
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 30
    Jerusalem
    15 - 27
    Haifa
  • 20 - 35
    Elat
    15 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut