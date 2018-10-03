David Brinn

David Brinn is the managing editor of The Jerusalem Post. He made aliya in 1985 and has worked in many capacities at the Post since 1990. He was also the founder of the Israel office of media advocacy organization ISRAEL21c. In 2008, Brinn was chosen as a fellow in the prestigious USC Annenberg/Getty Arts Journalism Program. He is co-author of the forthcoming book 'Goodbye Parkinson's, Hello Life,' published by Divine Arts.

