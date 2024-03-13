Gaza war controversy hits Texas music showcase SXSW

A number of musical acts have pulled out of the indie rock showcase conference SXSW (South by Southwest), partially in opposition to the US providing military aid for Israel. The artists are protesting that the high-profile conference, held annually in Austin, Texas, is sponsored in part by the US Army. Irish band Kneecap pulled out of their showcase on Monday, stating that canceling their appearance would have a “significant financial impact” on them but that “it isn’t an iota of hardship when compared with the unimaginable suffering being inflicted every minute of every day on the people of Gaza.” Other obscure artists who’ve announced they won’t be performing include Lambrini Girls, Scowl, and Sprints.

Texas governor Greg Abbott slammed the artists, writing on X that “Bands pull out of SXSW over US Army sponsorship. Bye. Don’t come back. Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the US military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON/FILE PHOTO) Ironically, the official Instagram account of SXSW, sided with the artists who have backed out of their performances.

Statement from the music festival

The festival issued a statement saying, “SXSW does not agree with Governor Abbott. We are an organization that welcomes diverse viewpoints. Music is the soul of SXSW, and it has long been our legacy.

We fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech. Across the globe, we are witnessing unspeakable tragedies, the rise of repressive regimes, and the increasing spread of violent conflict. It’s more crucial than ever that we come together to solve these greater humanitarian issues.” The Instagram post continues: “We have and will continue to support human rights for all. The situation in the Middle East is tragic, and it illuminates the heightened importance of standing together against injustice.”

The festival, which runs until March 16, attracts more than 300,000 people yearly and generates extensive media coverage.