Putting his life on pause, Peter Lerner works to explain Israel-Hamas War to the world

On October 6, Peter Lerner had just returned to Israel from two weeks at Disney World in Florida, where he celebrated his daughter Noya’s bat mitzvah and his own 50th birthday.

A former decorated career officer in the IDF Spokesman’s Unit, the dapper and erudite Lerner gathered with his family and his wife Liat’s parents and their friends for an erev Simchat Torah barbecue.

“They were veterans of the Yom Kippur War, and because it was exactly 50 years to the day, much of the discussion that night was about their experiences. The failures of Israel in 1973 were something that defined their generation,” he recalled, emphasizing the irony of the date and the subject earlier this month in a conversation with The Jerusalem Post.

Suffering from jetlag, the Ramat Gan resident who made aliyah with his parents from London when he was 12 found himself absently scrolling his phone’s social media channels at 5.30 a.m. the next morning. “What all normal people do,” he joked.

Suddenly, he started seeing reports of a security situation in the South, and an alarm on his phone began ringing, notifying of rockets heading there. Peter Lerner (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“It woke Liat up, and just as I was telling her about rockets in the South, a siren started blaring in Ramat Gan. So we went and woke up Noya, who was not pleased, and we went to our shelter.

“It was very clear to me standing in the shelter that something dramatic was happening. Images from the Nova party were already all over social media, as well as on some Palestinian channels, which were framed as very celebratory. When we got back to the house and turned on the TV, we saw the video of the paragliders coming down over the party. That’s when Liat turned to me and said ‘Peter, they’re coming for us.’”

“I think that was the moment that I realized I had to do something,” he said.

Two concrete “somethings” were to contact Lt.-Col. Richard Hecht, the IDF’s international media chief – the role Lerner held at the end of his 25-year IDF career – and volunteer his service, and the other was to reply affirmatively to an appeal from The Jerusalem Post on October 7 to pen an essay.

“I wrote about the failure of the day and of the system, and how similar it was to Yom Kippur and 9/11,” said Lerner of the piece, published on October 8.

The next day, Lerner traded his civilian clothes and his position as head of international liaison for the Histadrut for an IDF uniform and returned to the spokesman’s office for the first time since he retired in 2017.

The goal? To attempt to get Israel’s and IDF’s message out.

THE SANDY-HAIRED Lerner, sitting in his IDF Spokesman’s Office in its corporate environment complex near Tel Aviv University, is in person much as he described himself: “someone you’d want to have a beer with and discuss things.”

“When I retired from the IDF, I had absolutely no intention of ever wearing the uniform again. For me, it was clear that I had paid my dues and I was very happy about my service and immensely proud to have served my country,” he said.

“I wanted to be a full time dad to Noya, who was then six. I also wanted to have a phone that didn’t ping with work messages after 10 p.m.; and just detox from the never-ending news cycle of Israeli defense.”

Upon leaving the IDF, Lerner let his hair down, literally, growing a beard of ZZ Top proportions (“It was during COVID isolation.”). He also began to express his personal feelings about the direction of the country, for the first time in 25 years.

That included taking an active and prominent role in the social protests against the government’s judicial reform plans and the controversial nation-state law.

“The first protest I went to after retiring from the army was one over the nation-state law, and then I became a regular at the weekly protests against judicial reform. It was probably the only element of my schedule that was a constant – every Saturday night. I thought it was important to me as a citizen – and a civilian after all those years – to voice my opinion and participate,” said Lerner.

After his retirement, when the Histadrut approached him about putting his name forward, he decided to dedicate a few years to leading its international affairs department.

“I thought about it, and I liked the idea. We’re living in revolutionary times regarding the world of work, and the Histadrut is somewhere I feel comfortable, in my worldview. It’s been very fulfilling over the last five years.”

But, for the past six months, instead of discussing the future of labor at forums around the world, Lerner has once again returned to the media wars on behalf of Israel. He’s been interviewed almost 700 times by the international media and has given around 120 briefings to diplomats, UN officials, congressmen, and parliamentarians from around the world, as well as maintaining a constant presence on social media.

It came back to him like riding a bike.

“Throughout my military career, I was always on the borderline between Israel and the world in some way – in communications and international affairs, representing COGAT in dealings with the Red Cross, UNRWA, world food programs, those types of things. And of course, communicating with the world media, the Israeli media, and correspondents in the territories. In 25 years, nobody ever called me for anything good,” he deadpanned.

Lerner referred to his role over his six months of service as “a second violin.”

“You see how many people there are,” he said, sweeping his arm outside our meeting room to the wide expanse of offices manned by dozens of media soldiers sitting at terminals and focused on the frontlines of the social media and conventional media.

“Whenever I think of going back to civilian life, I think the thing I’ll miss most is being around them,” he said. “They make you a better person.”

“My role here is to support Richard and Nadav [Shoshany, the IDF’s international spokesman] and to be part of the orchestra that helps get the IDF’s word out, utilizing whatever tools we have, whether its social media, public diplomacy, or communication with the mainstream media.”

REGARDING THE changed media landscape since 2014’s Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in which he was at the helm of the army’s international outreach efforts, Lerner said, “The IDF has advanced by 100 light years. But there are two key changes specific to this war. Before, generally, our words were accepted as true. Now, automatically the point of reference is: ‘Show us evidence or you are lying!’ That is a major change underlying the conversation.”

According to the rules of his office, Lerner said, “I can’t lie. I can’t knowingly [lie]. There are realities where I don’t have all of the information, that can happen in the world of communications.

“I am trying to convey messages in a crisis. It needs to be sinking into the battle rhythm. Israeli society is important in this equation. I need to think of national morale and conflicting messages about how to project victories in the battle realm, and how we do this in the international arena – what is more important?”

Although top Israeli officials have presented the production of probe results to the public in the World Central Kitchen (WCK) incident as proof of Israelis quick probes and transparency, the Post challenged Lerner that this should be done immediately in around a dozen other high profile cases, such as the IDF’s October 13 mistaken killing of journalists in Lebanon.

Lerner responded, “We proved it can be done. We can rally around a specific issue and get the information out pretty quickly.”

But Lerner did not think this should be regularly expected from Israel, noting, “When the US shot up people, it took years for them to report on what happened in Kunduz, Afghanistan,” where the US killed dozens of civilians in 2015.

In contrast, he said, “Today, many people make their judgment in a TikTok moment. We can’t compete with that.”

Take the case of “Al Ahli Arab Hospital – that incident was on October 17. [IDF Chief Spokesman Daniel] Hagari held a press conference the next morning. What was the first question from Jeremy Bowen of the BBC: ‘Why should we believe you?’ Regarding institutions and organizations, there is a basic understanding that they [the IDF] should not be trusted. If that is the fundamental situation, the reality worldwide is that institutions are frowned upon.”

Still, he was pressed: With all of the possibly unfair challenges placed on Israel, why wouldn’t Israel rush out some more probe decisions in big cases like it did with the WCK?

He said he could look into whether the processes – run by Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Yoav Har-Even, who is managing the probes – can be sped up.

But to put things into perspective, he stated, “We go to lengths no other military goes to. Some of our colleagues and allies come to us and ask: ‘What are you doing? You are making it too difficult for us!’ Civilian deaths are tragic. Will all of this convince people who are against me [Israel]? Probably not.”

Lerner said this is the new world of “fake news vs alternative facts.”

But at the same time, “the ‘Gaza Health Ministry’ is taken at its word – who do they [the global media] trust? And why would they trust Hamas’ public relations arm more than Israel’s?” he asked in frustration.

Trying to explain the broader challenge he believes Israel faces with educating the media and world about the actual facts of a controversial incident, Lerner said, “Everything is visual. We are constantly under a magnifying glass. For every news media story, there are four players: First, there is Israel. Second, the Palestinians, Third, journalists. Fourth, [supposedly] impartial partners like the UN and NGOs [who in fact are mostly anti-Israel]. Three to one, the cards are stacked against us.”

DESCRIBING A typical frenetic day earlier in the war, Lerner said that he “would do around 30 interviews during the day, and my counterpart, Jonathan Conricus, would do another 30 interviews overnight.”

Meanwhile, he said, Hecht “would do Zoom briefings with groups of journalists.”

Lerner noted that changes in technology have made it possible to do far more interviews than before because they can be done by Zoom. Another revolution, in his eyes, is the performance of IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari, who has been a daily calming influence throughout the war.

“The fact that Admiral Hagari is the IDF spokesman is the most substantial change to the IDF communications strategy that I can see. He’s personally invested in international affairs. I think that the last IDF spokesman who was interviewed on CNN was Ruth Yaron – that’s going back to 2002, I believe. Hagari does interviews, he feels comfortable and it sends a clear message to the rest of the organization.

“There’s also the understanding that this war is taking place on different playing grounds at the same time – there’s the legal court with the ICJ, the media court with public opinion and decision-makers and influencers, and the physical battleground.

“You can be victorious on each, you can be failing on each, or it can be a combination. If you’re successful on the physical battleground, it’s easy to assess. You’re charging forward, you’re taking out Hamas. But when you look at the other playing ground, you need to utilize different tools to be victorious – and that’s the challenge we face.”

“While the physical battleground can ebb and flow, the world media has a different timeline, it peaks around crises, goes down when world interest goes to other places, and then it comes back. My role here as a spokesman to the international media is to try to bridge the differences in how the world understands us and to put it in very clear terms.”

WHEN LERNER appears on camera or is interviewed on the radio, he has a specific audience in mind, regardless of the interviewer.

“Media is a business, and they want to appeal to their viewership and keep them hooked. There’s no objectivity in the media today, a dubious concept to begin with. There are actually journalists today who don’t even want to appear objective,” said Lerner.

“The journalist interviewing me is just part of the theater, from my perspective. They’re speaking to their viewers or listeners, so I need to go beyond what they’re asking. It’s like ‘OK, you can ask your question in a condescending manner, but this is what I want to tell your viewer.’”

“When I’m interviewed, I don’t necessarily want to talk to the core Israel supporters or the core Israel detractors because nothing I can say or do short of committing suicide will make them happy. I want to reach those who are interested to know what is going on here and is still open-minded.”

That’s where the self-aware Lerner tends to excel.

“Ever since I’ve known myself, that’s been my tone. Someone who’s calm and collected and trying to be the reasonable guy in the room – not necessarily the most talented or cleverest, and definitely not with the sharpest tongue. I’d like to think I’m the type of guy you want to sit down with over a beer and talk about things. That has always been my very clear objective, to have someone say ‘I may not agree with what he says, but I want to pick his brain because he sounds reasonable.’”

“I want people who are saying he sounds reasonable, I might believe him. I need to look at what West Point says about this,” he said. Lerner recounted how he sat with US Major John Spencer and asked him “What was wrong? And Spencer said, ‘You are setting [new higher] standards with everything you are doing.’”

One of the main obstacles Lerner and the rest of the spokesmen come up against is the anti-war sentiment pervasive throughout Western culture. They understand the devastation of October 7 but they don’t think it justifies war.

“It’s not like they’re suggesting a different solution, they just don’t want the war. And to my mind, that would be capitulation to the Hams, wouldn’t it? If we didn’t fight for our existence now, with everything we know about how they’re being guided and empowered and trained by Iran, that would mean ‘where do we go?’

“I think the right to self-defense is inherent, and it’s a liberal value. And we need to be able to communicate that it’s the right thing to do sometimes when everything else has been exhausted.”

“Unfortunately, the world players are not calling out Hamas. If the World Health Organization won’t mention the responsibilities that Hamas holds over turning hospitals into military headquarters, then they’re setting a very poor standard for counter-terrorist activities in the future and they’re signaling to hostile player that this kind of behavior is ok. Is that the world we want to live in?

HAVING SPENT the last six months in his old life, Lerner said that he’s once again contemplating a post-IDF existence.

“I’d be happy to step back soon and let Nadav step forward. The tempo of things in the war effort has changed, and hopefully, I’ll be able to go back to my old life. I’m looking at a situation where I can be in a support role without being here constantly. But a lot of that depends on other actors like Nasrallah and Khameini,” he said.

For the IDF, and for Israel, it will be a loss, one that Lerner acknowledges with a mixture of modesty and pride.

“What I bring to the table is my understanding of the world media and the experience of being part of the last big war we had – Operation Protective Edge – that’s when I was in the main role. And I think that from Admiral Hagari and the people here, that’s what they’re expecting from me,” he said.

Lerner said he sees no contradiction between his civilian self on the frontlines of demonstrating against government policies and explaining its wartime policies. Although he has not been involved in any of the protests that have taken place since the war began calling for the return of the hostages or new elections, he doesn’t see them as chipping away at the unified war effort and dismisses those who say it reveals a fracture in Israeli society to Hamas.

“I think that protests are the cornerstone of all democracies. We need to accept, welcome, and even celebrate this vital democracy that voices different opinions. Hamas may interpret that as weakness, that we’re falling to pieces. But you just have to look at how they miscalculated so badly on how we would respond to October 7, and how Israeli society came together.

“Three hundred thousand Israelis rushed to serve, and we had 110% and 120% of units reporting for duty, more people than they could accept.

“That was my sense of calling too, that’s why I felt I had to report. The very heavy price that Israel has paid created such a huge trauma that there was no other choice but for society to come together.

Since he’s been back in service, Lerner has been called out a couple of times, most recently a few weeks ago, during an interview with the BBC.

“The interviewer said, ‘Just a few months ago you were protesting against the Israeli government, now you’re defending them.’ And I responded that, just like me, many of the 300,000 reservists who are now serving were also out there protesting. And that is precisely the strength of our society.”

“It’s been a very bright moment in a very dark time,” he said. “When my wife said ‘they’re coming for us’, I think that’s how all Israelis felt. We don’t feel secure and when you don’t feel secure, you do whatever you need to do to protect your family, to be sure something like this can never happen again.

“And that’s why I’m still in service.”

The interview took place before the Iranian attack on Israel.

On the Rafah invasion and humanitarian aid to Gaza

“We need to end Hamas. We need to be successful and achieve our military goals. At the same time, we need to operate within the international arena. The political maneuverability with the world seems to be closing in on us,” in terms of time for the war,” said Peter Lerner when asked about the dilemmas Israel and the IDF face in Gaza.

He said his department’s job was to help explain to the world the necessity of giving Israel more time, including by giving details about the World Central Kitchen (WCK) incident to try to talk down some parties from threats they made against Israel after the incident, but before the probe results emerged.

In addition, the Post asked Lerner for yes or no answers about whether it would have been wiser for Israel to open the Kerem Shalom and Erez Crossings and the Ashdod Port earlier to humanitarian aid for Gaza, given that as of Thursday, and under American pressure, Jerusalem finally made that call.

Lerner said “Not necessarily,” about Kerem Shalom which opened on December 11, and “Yes, but,” about Erez Crossing, followed by some explanations.

He said, “The reality is that, on October 7, we said we are throwing away the key. We were saying: Hamas, you did this, you deal with it. From the perspective of polling, most Israelis felt comfortable with that,” at the time. “There was a high level of emotions and feeling very hurt.”

“I have a distinct memory as a young captain many years ago, I took Jane Corbin from the BBC for a trip around the Gaza Strip. I was serving at Erez as the liaison officer for international organizations. We showed her the goods and building materials going through Israel. We had left Gaza years ago and we wanted them to get on with it,” and build their own area up.

“She said to me ‘But Peter, the world wants to know that you care.’ Most Israelis just don’t care. You want to build a Singapore, build a Singapore. You want a war zone, then face the consequences. At very early stages, [given that] we have a border with Egypt, we said goods would go through Rafah and then through Nitzana,” according to Lerner.

At the start of the war, “COGAT is saying international organizations have three-month surpluses in their warehouses. Nitsana began with 30-40 trucks per day and then developed. Later, the decision came to open Kerem Shalom because of increased needs and higher international expectations.”

“Wisdom is in hindsight. The government decided to open. The supply chain existed even before the decision. Goods were still going in every week,” he added.

Asked whether it would be smart to open up the crossing on Shabbat to avoid critics’ portrayal of Israel’s more extreme religious groups controlling aid policy, he responded, “No, but,” noting “People think the military does everything. This is the defense ministry. We will facilitate that, create the operational capabilities to increase the flow, like when Hagari said we would flood Gaza with humanitarian supplies.”

He said, “We should do things the smart way which enables us to complete our mission. When we were talking about three against one and with UN organizations that have been part of the problem and are not part of the solution, they were saying there is going to be famine in October, rather than saying let’s make sure famine doesn’t happen and let’s work out a system and how do we do it together.

“They are not on the fence. They are in bed with those who under any circumstance don’t want this war, even if it means Israel capitulates. That is not an alternative for Israel. That is committing suicide. We aren’t willing to commit suicide,” he concluded. 