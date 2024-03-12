Canceled in the US, Matisyahu to return to Israel

American Jewish singer Matisyahu, who has been thrust into the headlines recently over backlash in the US for his support of Israel, will be returning to the country for two shows – on April 2 at Zappa Jerusalem and April 3 at Zappa Ganei Yehoshua.

Last month, two Matisyahu shows were canceled – in Tucson, Arizona, and Santa Fe, New Mexico – after the venues said they couldn’t guarantee security due to anti-Israel protests that were planned to be held outside the concerts.

According to the singer/songwriter, the issue was actually staff who were unwilling to work at the show. Even when he offered to supplement these staff shortages, he was refused, Matisyahu posted on social media at the time.Another show, in Chicago, was canceled last week.

“While my fans and I are deeply hurt by this, please know we will not cower to these bullies and the pressure they exert,” Matisyahu wrote on Instagram. MATISYAHU in performance (credit: Zappa)

“While the true details surrounding this decision remain opaque, and while the responsible parties all point fingers at one another over the decision, I can assure you there have been no threats of violence received by our security team, who have been vigilant in knowing what is happening in each city,” the singer wrote Friday on his Instagram account about the Chicago show.

Matisyahu said the venue had paid him for the cancellation and that he would donate the proceeds to the Hostage and Missing Families Forum “to help the families of the hostages, and in honor of International Women’s Day to acknowledge the women and girls still held captive by Hamas,” as well as to the emergency medical service United Hatzalah.

Threatening artistic expression

“The ramifications of such tactics go beyond me and the Jewish people,” Matisyahu wrote of the Chicago concert cancellation. “These individuals and the organizations that break under their pressure threaten the bedrock of artistic expression, intellectual honesty, and empathy between people with different views and concerns.“We will continue to play shows. And we will always stand tall against hate and march towards the true goal of a long-term peace for all.”

Known for his peace anthem “One Day,” and “King Without a Crown,” Matisyahu performed in November at the massive pro-Israel rally in Washington, DC. In January, he visited Israel, where he has performed many times. He spoke at a “Bring Them Home Rally” in Tel Aviv and visited and performed for evacuees from the South.

During his stay in Israel, Matisyahu, 44, will be one of four recipients of a special prize from Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chickli for their efforts to advocate for Israel since the beginning of the Gaza war.

The other recipients will be actor Michael Rapaport, who has been ubiquitous on social media and as a guest on the popular Israel satirical TV show Eretz Nehederet (Wonderful Country); Israel advocate Aviva Klompas; and Visegrad24 founder and media influencer Stefan Tompson.

Matisyahu will be accompanied by his four-piece band and will perform for 90 minutes, according to promoters Zappa and 2b Vibes Productions.

Tickets are available at https://www.zappa-club.co.il/JTA contributed to this report.