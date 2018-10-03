Ella Manor

Manor, multidisciplinary artist, painter, and professional photographer specializing in fine art and fashion photography is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC. Manor makes inspirational still and moving imagery that coalesces high art with fashion.



The colorful aesthetic and cutting edge post production of Manor’s work leave the viewer asking for more. Winner of the 2008 Prix de la Photographie Paris in both fashion and self portraiture photography categories, Manor's work has won numerous international awards including the Master's Cup in the Fashion Category in 2009 and the Black and White Spider Awards in 2010.



Manor divides her time between directing and shooting high end editorials for international magazines, conceptualizing and photographing campaigns for fashion designers and brands around the world and exhibiting her work in galleries globally, mostly taking on projects that blend culture with art and fashion. Manor currently lives and works in Tel Aviv.

Stay in touch:



To learn more about Manor's work visit www.ellamanor.com



To follow Ella's excursions in the art and fashion worlds follow her on Instagram and on Facebook



