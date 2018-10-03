Reuven Ben-Shalom

Reuven is a strategic and cross-cultural analyst, researcher and consultant. He is the founder of Cross-Cultural Strategies Ltd., focusing on streamlining organizational culture and facilitating international collaboration.



Reuven served in the Israel Defense Force for 25 years as a helicopter pilot, and in various international relations positions in the General Staff, among them director of Israel-US military cooperation, and director of the International Fellows Program at the Israel National Defense College.



In his reserve capacity, Lt. Col. (Res.) Ben-Shalom serves as the IDF Liaison Officer to the US embassy during times of crisis, and trains senior leaders and defense attachés in the IDF’s School of Military Diplomacy.



Ben-Shalom is a graduate of the IDF Command and Staff College, and holds a B.Sc. in industrial engineering and management, and M.Sc. in business administration from Ben Gurion University.

