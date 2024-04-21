Mysterious explosion highlights threats of Iraqi Shi'ite militias - analysis

An explosion at a site used by Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias in Iraq has brought a spotlight on the role that these groups play in Iraq and their threat to the region. The explosion took place overnight between Friday and Saturday, April 20. The site includes a hangar and several concrete walls. It is part of a compound used by the Iraqi-based Popular Mobilization Units, a group of militias that are generally linked to Iran. These groups are mostly made up of Shi’ite men, but some of them also include other Iraqi religious and ethnic groups.

The site of the explosion is around 30 miles north of Baghdad. Members of the militias visited the site and investigated a large crater. The Iraqi authorities were investigating the incident but appeared to indicate that they did not detect any planes or drones in the area before the explosion. The message from Iraq, therefore, is to downplay the mysterious explosion. The Iranians also downplayed reports of an Israeli airstrike on Friday, April 19. This is message discipline in the Iranian camp. Iran wants to downplay any incidents that appear to be a setback for Iran or its proxies and allies. Nevertheless, experts who follow Iraq and open-source intelligence analysts have concluded that the explosion seems to have taken place where a container was located that may have housed munitions.

The question is, who are these Iraqi-based Iranian proxies and allies? The militias in Iraq have deep roots that are tied to Iran. For instance, the Badr Organization, which is linked to the militias, has its origins in 1980 when it was working alongside the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iraq in opposition to Saddam Hussein’s regime. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leader of Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, who was killed in 2020 by a US drone strike, also earned his spurs in the 1980s working with the Iranians. These groups are also tied to Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed groups in the region.

In the aftermath of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq

The Iranian-backed militias in Iraq grew after the US invasion of 2003. They benefited from the invasion and the fall of Saddam. Within a few years of 2003, they had grown exponentially and began to take on more official roles in Iraq because the militias were tied to political parties. In 2014, when ISIS invaded Iraq, the militias got another boost by a fatwa from Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who called on young men to go fight ISIS. The men were funneled into units by the militias, expanding their force to more than 100,000 men. When the war on ISIS was over, the militias were able to get official funding as a paramilitary organization. This cemented their official role.

As such, the militias were able to stockpile more weapons and control military compounds in an official capacity. For instance, the site called “Kalsu,” north of Baghdad, where the explosion took place was formerly used by the US as a military base and then handed to the Iraqis, who let the militias use it. Iraqi muslims from Shi'ite Badr organization hold a portrait of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as they walk over the Israeli flag during a parade marking Jerusalem Day. (credit: REUTERS)

In 2017, when ISIS was largely defeated in Iraq, the militias set their sights on controlling the Iraq-Syria border. On the Syrian side at Albukamal, the Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah set up a headquarters. Later, the Iranians swooped in and built a base near Albukamal. In 2018, reports said that the militias were moving ballistic missiles to Anbar in western Iraq. Tensions rose that year and the next year as the militias increased their rhetoric, slamming Israel. The leader of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, Qais Khazali, went to Lebanon and threatened Israel. The militias put out statements saying that in any future war between Israel and Hezbollah or Iran, they would join the war.

This came as Iran said it was knitting together a number of “arenas” against Israel. This was a reference to Iran creating a multi-front war against Israel using forces in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. The next step for Iran was to mobilize the militias to attack US forces in 2019. The militias also increased rhetoric against Israel, accusing Israel of targeting Iraq in 2018 and 2019. The militias often fired 107mm rockets at US forces in Iraq. This eventually led to the US killing of IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani and militia leader Abu Mahdi al Muhandis in January 2020. The Iranians then fired ballistic missiles at the US facility at Asad base in Iraq. Attacks by militias grew, and the US moved most forces to the autonomous Kurdistan region.

In 2021, the militias in Iraq, likely acting on Iranian orders, launched attacks on the Kurdistan autonomous region. They targeted a hangar at Erbil International Airport used by the CIA, according to The Washington Post. In May, the militias also launched a drone targeting Israel during the Israel-Hamas conflict in May 2021.

After Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, the militias in Iraq began to try to target Israel. In the last months, they have said they have targeted Israel numerous times with drones. They targeted Eilat, for instance, with a drone. This has increased tensions in the region. The mysterious explosion in Iraq comes amid Israel-Iran tensions. The Iraqi-based militias, which are backed by Iran, are an increasing threat to the region. They threaten US forces in Iraq and also Israel. Since October 7, they have carried out around 200 attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria.

They also killed three US service members in Jordan in a drone attack on January 27, 2024. In addition, their use of drones is part of the way that Iran has expanded drone proliferation across the region. The militias in Iraq are, therefore, a multi-layered threat. They are an Iranian proxy. They target US forces. They target Israel. They use Iranian technology. They stockpile and move weapons, including weapons that go to Syria and Hezbollah. In addition, the militias threaten other US partners in the region, such as the autonomous Kurdistan region.

While the term “militias” is the best for encapsulating all these groups in Iraq, they operate under various names. Some of the names are used as cut-outs in order to give them cover and plausible deniability in attacks. For instance, when they target Israel, they call themselves the “Islamic Resistance.” The term “resistance” is used by other Iranian groups, such as Hezbollah, who see themselves as part of an “axis of resistance.” The groups also go by names such as Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful of the groups in Iraq. This group kidnapped researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov last year in Iraq. While the names of the groups matter, what matters more is their capabilities and their creeping control of Iraq as a base for Iranian threats.