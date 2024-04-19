The Middle East is at a crossroads in potential Iran-Israel conflict - analysis

Across the Middle East, countries and groups are watching a potential Israel-Iran conflict unfold. All of those with stakes in this conflict have been watching it emerge for decades.

Iran’s regime has vowed to destroy Israel over the years, and it has empowered groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis in Yemen, who all want to dismantle Israel. For instance, the Houthis in Yemen have “cursed the Jews” and “death to Israel” as part of their official slogan.

The Middle East is now approaching a new crossroads in history. Iran launched a regional war on Israel in the wake of the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Iran prodded Hezbollah to begin attacks on October 8, and then it encouraged the Houthis to target Eilat and target shipping.

This is a multi-front war, and Iran has been systematically knitting together its proxy groups in the region for what it says is a war using different “arenas” to attack Israel. Iran and its proxies are open about this. A war between Israel and Iran (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

They want to “ring” Israel with fire, and according to Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, Israel is weak like a “spider web.”

Iran’s use of proxies has emboldened Tehran. In the past, Iran used to merely boast that it would destroy Israel, but when asked when this would happen, it would point to some imaginary later date.

Iran moves its pawns in the Middle East

Now, Iran has moved its pawns and pieces across the Middle East, taking over parts of Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen using various terrorist groups.

Iran has also increasingly sought to exert influence in the West Bank, and it supports Hamas. Iran is also seeking to destabilize Jordan.

This is where the new regional crossroads becomes clear. In the last decades, the Middle East has changed. In the period of the 1960s-1980s, the region was the realm of the Cold War and superpower confrontation.

There was a brutal war between Iran and Iraq. In 1990, the Soviet Union collapsed, and Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.

This set in motion the Gulf War and the rise of the US to become a global hegemon. In the 1990s, the region was in transition as extremist groups such as Al Qaeda grew more prominent.

They set the world aflame, and by the 2000s, the region was the center of the US-led Global War on Terror.

That, in turn, led to a transition to weak states in the region. The Egyptian government fell during the Arab Spring, Syria, Libya, and Yemen fell into civil war, and ISIS took over a swath of Syria and Iraq.

This led to the weakening of the Arab states, and increased power to the periphery states such as Turkey and Iran.

In some ways the rise of Iran and Turkey as more powerful than the Arab states fits a historic pattern of Persia and Ottoman Turkey dominating the region.

However, this redux of the 19th century power politics in the region is not so simple. The Arab states have returned from the chaos of 1990-2020 and they set about rebuilding the Arab League and forming new connections.

For instance, China brokered Saudi-Iran normalization. Syria returned to the Arab League. The Abraham Accords were signed. This appeared to show that diplomacy would be the way forward in the region.

Iran sought to overturn the applecart of diplomacy and return the region to war on October 7.

This was part of a wider Iranian goal to create a new world order in which Iran works with Russia and China, and together, they also work with Turkey and Qatar.

All these countries either back or host Hamas. Hamas is their tool against Israel but also against the West.

Russia, for instance, has grown closer to Iran, and Russia is fighting a war in Ukraine using Iranian drones. Iran has joined BRICS and the SCO, which are economic groups that include China.

Tensions go beyond proxy groups

Now, the region is at a crossroads because Iran-Israel tensions are actually in the open and go beyond proxy groups.

Proxies are the cutouts Iran usually uses to have plausible deniability for its attacks. Iran has used them to attack US forces in Iraq and Syria using Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.

For instance, Iran used Kataib Hezbollah to attack US forces and also US partners in the Kurdistan region, and the group even flew drones into Jordan to kill three American service members on January 27.

Iran’s use of the proxies allows it to pretend it is not escalating.

Hezbollah has launched 3,200 attacks on Israel since October 8, causing 80,000 Israelis to be evacuated and damaging up to 1,000 homes and places in northern Israel.

However, this unprecedented attack is not seen as a war. The Houthis attacked ships in another unprecedented wave of attacks.

But the Houthis are not being deterred by a real war. Iraqi militias have even targeted Eilat with drones.

Now, the region is watching what comes next. Some of the Arab states that also have peace with Israel do not want regional escalation.

But they also don’t want Iran to ring them with proxies either. The Gulf states don’t want the Houthis to decide their future. But the Gulf states don’t want war.

Egypt and Jordan don’t want escalation, either. These countries have a lot to lose, and they prefer peace. But they also understand that Iran and others are using Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to spread chaos.

They would like to see an Israeli victory but not at a cost to the regional stability they prefer. They also don’t want to be used or roped into a war with Iran.

They want a high return on investment for the Abraham Accords without getting involved in the current crisis.

Therefore, the region is watching.

In addition, countries like Russia are content to back Iran and Hamas these days, and this puts Israel at the forefront of a number of nefarious agendas that are coming together at this time.

The perception that the US would like to leave the region has emboldened Iran, for instance. Israel has now become a victim of this emboldened Iran via the proxies such as Hamas.

If Israel can’t deter Iran and end these conflicts, then Iran will exploit this endless war to try to weaken Israel in the long term and try to distance Israel from peace partners in the region.