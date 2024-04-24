Jerusalem Post
Argentina submits official request to arrest Iran's interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 24, 2024 10:27

The Argentinian Foreign Affairs Ministry made an official request to arrest Iranian Interior Minister and former Quds Force commander Ahmad Vahidi for his role in the 1994 AMIA bombing, the ministry announced Wednesday morning. 

The AMIA suicide bombing occurred on 18 July 1994 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and targeted the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina, a Jewish Community Center.

"Argentina demands the international arrest of those responsible for the 1994 AMIA attack, which caused the deaths of 85 people, and those who continue in their positions of power with total impunity. One of them is Ahmad Vahidi, who was one of those responsible for the attack," the country's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement posted on their social media. "This individual currently joining a governmental coalition that is traveling to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"On this mark, upon request of the Argentinian authorities and the Central Office of Interpol, have issued a red notice for his arrest."



