The concept of the beer garden is based on the Bavarian entertainment culture from the 19th century expressed in happy outdoors gatherings in the garden while drinking beer together.





Paulaner Beer Garden - Hod Hasharon, photo: Anatoly Michaello

Paulaner Beer Garden was opened in partnership with Tempo, the Paulaner beer importer in Israel. Their first bar was opened in Sarona mall in Tel Aviv and it is now expanding with the current new brunch opening in Hod Hasharon.

Paulaner Beer Garden is a happy place, people sit together on long benches, drink beer, eat, and listen to good music. The beer is a main reason to come here, and Paulaner Beer Garden carries some exclusive beers here brought to Israel especially for the bar, and served here exclusively. Among them: Salvator, Hefe-Weissbier, Hefe-Weissbier Dunkel, Pils, Marzen, Munchner Hell, and Oktoberfest. My favorite ones were:

Munchner Hell – Especially quenching Lager, light and slightly hoppy, full body, clear golden color.

Hefe-Weissbier – Unfiltered wheat beer, mildly fruity taste, full body, smooth golden color.

Hefe-Weissbier Dunkel – dark wheat beer, mildly fruity taste with hints of roasted malt, full body, deep chestnut color.

Oktoberfest Bier – special seasonal Lager, mild taste with hints of malty sweetness, full body, gleaming blonde color.

I highly recommend taking the royal beer sampler, containing small glasses of seven Paulaner draft beers (including the Oktoberfest during the season), which is served on a tray with a legend. It is an opportunity to taste all these beers and develop a personal preference.



Paulaner beer sampler, photo: Taly Sharon

Paulaner Beer Garden is also a place for fine food. While the menu has standard pub food like hamburgers and fish and chips and sausages, there is a larger variety of high quality dishes such as chicken liver pate, beef filet skewers, salmon, and specialty Bratwurst sausages, with a fusion of the Bavarian kitchen – sauerkraut, spaezle (traditional European noodles), and kaisershmarrn (Ausrian delicatessen of airy pancakes). The menu is led by chef Zvika Weiner, who does a really good job with the food that is excellent!



Information: Paulaner Beer Garden, Sharonim Mall, Hod Hasharon

Disclosure: The writer was a guest of the place

