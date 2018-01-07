January 08 2018
|
Tevet, 21, 5778
|
WATCH: Egyptian Coptic Christians celebrate Christmas in new cathedral

By REUTERS
January 7, 2018 16:31

Islamist militants have claimed several attacks on Egypt's large Christian minority in recent years.




Egyptian Coptic Christians celebrate Christmas in new cathedral, January 6, 2018

Egyptian Coptic Christians celebrated the start of Christmas on Saturday, January 6 with raised security measures in cities in the country.

The head of the Egyptian Coptic Church Pope Tawadros II led midnight mass in the new administrative capital cathedral joined by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi who was welcomed with cheers by the congregation.

A gunman killed at least 11 people on December 29 in attacks on a Coptic Orthodox church and a Christian-owned shop near Cairo before he was wounded and arrested, according to the Egyptian interior ministry and church officials.

Islamist militants have claimed several attacks on Egypt's large Christian minority in recent years, including two bombings on Palm Sunday in April and a blast at Cairo's largest Coptic cathedral in December 2016 that killed 28 people.
