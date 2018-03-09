March 09 2018
Adar, 22, 5778
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin

The men yelled "Free Palestine" and "Freedom for Palestine."

March 9, 2018 20:16
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin

A visitor passes by an advertising banner during the International Tourism Trade Fair (ITB, Internationale Tourismusboerse) in Berlin on March 8, 2018. The business platform for global touristic offers is running from March 7 to 11, 2018. (photo credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP)

A group of German security guards, who were assigned to protect the the world's largest tourism trade fair in Berlin, harassed an Israeli booth on Thursday, screaming pro-Palestinian slogans that called for the destruction of the Jewish state.

The three security guards at Internationale Tourismusboerse were of Arab origin, according to witness accounts reported in the Germany daily Tagesspiegel. The men yelled "Free Palestine" and "Freedom for Palestine."

The police intervened and the security guards were suspended. It is unclear, according to the Taggesspiegel article, if the police are investigating the men for disturbing the peace.

The Tagesspiegel wrote that Berlin officials have repeatedly drawn attention to the the presence of young men who work for security companies who have contact to criminal gangs and radical mosques. The Israeli stand at the tourism fair contained the logo "Israel, the land of creation."


