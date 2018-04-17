German students protest anti-Israel policy of former foreign minister

Students at the University of Bonn in Germany demonstrated on Monday against a talk delivered by former German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel because of his alleged anti-Israel and pro-Iran policies.



The protestors held banners stating "Against Iran-Siggi!. For Israel!" at the event and tossed flyers in the auditorium. Siggi is a shortened version of Sigmar. The flyer accused the social democratic politician Gabriel of "friendship with despots, hatred of Israel, dirty weapon deals."





Sigmar Gabriel hielt heute seine erste Veranstaltung an der Uni Bonn. Kritische Studierende ließen ihn nicht geräuschlos gewähren und verwiesen mit Plakat und Flugblättern auf Gabriels israelfeindlche Politik.#gabriel #unibonn pic.twitter.com/MXAlCGhfqu — Bär mit Ö (@Perpe_Mor) April 16, 2018

Universität Bonn: Hier kontert Ex-Außenminister Gabriel Buhrufe bei der Gastvorlesung (Youtube/WELT)The students criticized the university for inviting Gabriel to speak on "Germany in an uncomfortable world" on the 200th anniversary of the founding year of the university located in the city of Bonn in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.The flyer was signed by four groups: List of undogmatic students (LUST), Refugees Welcome Bonn, Alliance against Antisemitism, Anti-fascist Left Bonn. It was unclear how many protestors were in the upper balcony of the auditorium where the banners were unfolded.The groups slammed Gabriel in the flyer for traveling to Iran days after the nuclear deal was reached in 2015 with a large German business delegation to promote trade. The flyer said Gabriel is a "buddy of the mullah regime." Gabriel organized a second German business delegation to Iran in 2016. The flyer said Gabriel is "the most important voice in the West to defend the controversial Iran deal against every form of criticism."The groups alleged that Gabriel failed to support the democratic protests in Iran in December and January and enabled medical treatment for Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi – considered a successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Shahroudi, who served as Iran's justice minister from from 1999 to 2009, is accused by critics of having ordered roughly 2,000 executions, including adolescents.The flyer cited a January editorial in The Jerusalem Post terming Gabriel the "poster boy of Hamas." The Post editorial was in response to the EU and US designated terrorist organization praise of Gabriel's description of Israel as an "apartheid regime" on its twitter feed. "Do you continue to stand by your statement that Israel is an apartheid state?" yelled the protestors at Gabriel. The former top envoy did not retract his apartheid comment.The protestors further criticized Gabriel in flyer for his silence about Turkey's military operations against the Kurds in northern Syria. The flyer took Gabriel to task for his alleged appeasement of Turkey and military aid, including Leopard 2 tanks, to the Turkish government. Turkey used German tanks to conquer the Kurdish-controlled Afrin city in northern Syria.Responding to the protestors, Gabriel defended his policy toward Israel. "There are few countries with which I have such a close relationship like Israel." Gabriel said he also advocates German Chancellor Angela Merkel's statement that "Israel's security belongs to Germany's raison d'état." Gabriel added that his attachment to Israel's security means criticizing Israel for its policies toward the Palestinians. Gabriel was met with boos for his insistence on criticizing Israel. Gabriel remains immensely unpopular within Israel's government and public.A spokesperson for Gabriel's successor Heiko Mass told the Post in March that “Foreign Minister Maas has never made such a statement [apartheid regime] and will also never do so in the future" in connection with the Jewish state. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to meet with Gabriel in April, 2017 because the German diplomat scheduled meetings with left-wing NGOs critical of Israel's policies in the disputed territories. Gabriel also faced a wave of criticism last year for playing down the Holocaust in an opinion article in the Frankfurter Rundschau paper. Gabriel's policies as foreign minister are viewed by critics as delivering a shot in the arm to BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) activists targeting Israel.The University of Bonn has an enrollment of almost 36,000 and some of its famous alumni and faculty have been Karl Marx, Heinrich Heine, Friedrich Nietzsche and Pope Pope Benedict XVI .