How diplomacy helped save lives during the Holocaust

The American Jewish Committee brought together a panel of ambassadors from Lithuania, Belgium and Sweden on Monday night where they explained how each of their respective countries diplomacy teams helped to save thousands of Jewish lives during the Holocaust.



Steve Linde, Editor-in-Chief of the Jerusalem Report moderated the fourth annual event held by the AJC ahead of Holocaust Remembrance day on Thursday.





Opening the discussion, Edminas Bagdonas, Lithuanian Ambassador to Israel held up a map of Lithuania and explained that “85% of Lithuania’s Jews were killed in brutal ways.”Despite the number of lives lost during that time, Bagdonas recounted how in 1939 Japanese Ambassador Chiune Sugihara and Dutch Ambassador Jan Zwartendijk, both based in Lithuania were able to save at least 2,000 Jewish lives just by issuing visas and travel documents to their countries.“By getting a visa to Japan, Lithuanian Jews were able to travel to Moscow by train, from there, Vladivostok where it was a relatively short trip to Japan, from Japan, South America or the United States.” Explained Bagdonas.“In two weeks the world fell apart” Olivier Belle, Belgian Ambassador to Israel told the audience when the Nazi’s occupied Belgium.Lamenting that his country did not do enough to save the Jews of Belgium, he did offer one story on how British ambassadors issued visas to England that permitted travel not only to the United Kingdom but also to Switzerland.Despite this, Belle explained that in 2000, then Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt took responsibility for Belgians role in the Holocaust. “There were mistakes made and it made us to confront the Holocaust and not to hide and to share this association with the international community”Magnus Hellgren of Sweden reminded the audience of the work former Swedish Diplomat, Raoul Wallenberg did during that time to save tens of thousands of Jewish lives in Hungary.“It was quite unusual to send a diplomat to a country and to tell him that he could do anything to save lives” explained Hellgren.Adding: “He was not abiding by the rulebook of diplomacy - Wallenberg had a lot of money, and a lot of it came from the Joint Distribution Committee and he had free reign to do what he needed to do to save lives.”Not to overshadow those who also helped, Hegren also noted: “there are about 30,000 righteous among the nations recognized by Yad Vashem, 60 of these are diplomats and six of them are from Sweden.”