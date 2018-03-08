Macron: France will 'one day' recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

France will one day recognize west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, but only within the context of a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians, French President Emmanuel Macron said in Paris, Wednesday night.



“Jerusalem will eventually be recognized as the capital of Israel and Palestine,” Macron told members of the French Jewish community at a speech he delivered at a Conseil Representative des Institutions Juives de France event.





“But it must happen at the right time,” he added.Macron's position, that recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of both Israel and Palestine must come within the context of a final status agreement and not as a unilateral policy gesture, mirrors the policy of the European Union, but contradicts the one laid out by US President Donald Trump.Earlier this year, Trump broke decades of US policy by recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and announcing that the US embassy would move to the city from its current location in Tel Aviv.In the interim, France, like the EU, has recognized that east Jerusalem is part of “occupied Palestine,” but has not recognized that west Jerusalem is part of Israel.At the CRIF dinner, Macron said he opposed US President Donald Trump’s decision to relocate America’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, explaining “it has not helped resolve the conflict.”“If France followed this path, she would lose its role as [a neutral] facilitator, which is the useful role for this region,” Macron said.France is proud that it has Jewish citizens and will never accept any wrongdoings against them because of their faith, Macron said. “The French Republic protects all of its citizens equally.”Antisemitism runs counter to the French Republic’s values, Macron said, adding that it “dishonors France.”It had been a mistake to imagine that antisemitism in France has diminished and the response to it must be relentless, Macron said. “We must never falter, we will never falter, in our denunciation of antisemitism and in our fight against this scourge.”