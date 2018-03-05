WATCH: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley addresses AIPAC

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is scheduled to address the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference Monday, the second day of AIPAC's conference.



Haley, former governor of South Carolina, has spearheaded the US's activities in the UN, including a response to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas after the latter addressed the security council in February. In her response, Haley shrugged off earlier criticism of Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat and told him, "I will not shut up."





Monday's General Session features a host of US politicians. Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) are all also scheduled to speak. Thus far, the conference has been highlighted by Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announcing his country's moving their embassy to Jerusalem in May, two days after the US.