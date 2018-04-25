April 25 2018
|
Iyar, 10, 5778
|
Warning issued against hair-straightening products, fake Viagra

Following queries and complaints from customers, the ministry said on Monday that the composition of these products has not been checked, that they are unlicensed and that their safety is unknown.

By
April 25, 2018 00:23
1 minute read.
Collection of bottles of health and beauty products [Illustrative].

Collection of bottles of health and beauty products [Illustrative].. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The public in general and hairdressers in particular have been warned by the Health Ministry against using specific products for hair straightening that are on the market but which have not been approved for use.

Following queries and complaints from customers, the ministry said on Monday that the composition of these products has not been checked, that they are unlicensed, that their safety is unknown and that they may be dangerous to health.

The products are Prada Organic Straightening; Silk & Smooth Black Pearl Straightening; Botox Straightening; 24 Karat Japanese & Karatin Treatment; Rigenol; and Majestic Keratin Security.

All approved cosmetics are listed on the Health Ministry’s website database, it said.

Meanwhile, a joint effort by the Israel Police and the ministry’s division of enforcement and supervision resulted in the seizure of counterfeit pills for allegedly treating erectile dysfunction. The goods were seized at a sex toy shop in Karmiel. The ministry said that the pills are suspected of containing drugs whose marketing is forbidden.

Among the products seized was “Tiger King” containing Viagra and not registered or licensed in Israel. The ministry said that counterfeit Viagra exposes the patient to life-threatening cardiovascular side effects, dangerous drug interactions and high doses of drugs. A man who was selling the pills was detained for questioning by the police.


