Breaking news

01.30.2017 | 3 Shevat, 5777
IDF fires on Palestinians throwing pipe bombs near Jenin; one reportedly killed
Abbas adviser: Without hope for a Palestinian state, 'PA would collapse'
Analysis: 2014 Gazan war criticisms are mostly political spin
New evidence intensifies mystery around Beduin teacher's killing
Holon snaps Jerusalem’s streak with victory in the capital
Attacks by wild dogs have Beit Shemesh residents on edge
Jerusalem strike fills streets with garbage
PM: Strong ties with China, India thanks to ‘diplomacy of technology
Israelis protest Trump travel ban, citing history of Jewish refugees
Cabinet passes responsibility for Tel Aviv Shabbat laws back to Deri
Haredi community prays for recovery of 103-year-old Rabbi Shteinman
Bezalel students take NY, one step at a time
Reel deal in the Holy City
Top 10 things to do
Music Festival: Ever-rising stars
Beersheba gets back on track to extend gap
Israeli teen Oliel comes up short in boys’ tennis final
Hapoel Beersheba looks to bounce back vs Kiryat Shmona
‘Health care was in her soul’
NGO appeals to Israeli academics abroad to return home
New honorary consul plans to boost trade relations with Kenya
'Halasartan' digital space for young cancer patients wins best new launch award
BGU physicists question applicability of last year’s Nobel research
Bettering the world through Eco-Zionism
The West Bank has become Israel's garbage can
Greek energy developer: We are here to open the Israeli gas market
Drilling firm to pursue water, gas, oil projects
Terra Incognita: Hamas admits antisemitism, why do so many whitewash it?
Trump forgets ‘Never Forget’
Letters to the Editor: Trump’s wall
Think About It: Post-truth and alternative facts
'Iraq to oppose US travel curbs, to preserve alliance against ISIS'
Trump travel ban: Order on Muslim immigrants sparks anger in Mideast
Rouhani in criticism of new US policies: 'No time to create walls between nations'
Haniyeh returns to Gaza after 5 months abroad
British-Iranian aid worker sentenced to jail for 'cooperation with BBC'
Blazing Tehran building collapses; 75 hurt, deaths feared
Watch Live: Zarif discusses Iran's future foreign policy
'Investigations show Brussels airport bombers were obsessed with Israelis'
ISIS destroys famous monument in Syria's Palmyra
Report: Istanbul nightclub attacker says he was directed by ISIS
Kushners host Shabbat dinner for Trump Cabinet members
White House defends omission of Jews from Holocaust statement
Refugees detained after Trump ban on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Wiesenthal Center: Nazi war criminal probes nearly double from previous year
Moving Israeli cities towards real innovation
At TEDx in Tel Aviv, talk of advancing crypto currencies like Bitcoin
Israel among 5 finalists for Google prize to land spacecraft on the moon
Microsoft kicks off BlueHat cyber security event in Tel Aviv
Amid refugee ban, Trump recruits Saudis, Emiratis to support Syria safe zones
Trump offers strategist Bannon permanent seat on National Security Council
Trump travel ban leaves legal immigrant residents fearing exit from US
US defense secretary orders immediate review of F-35C program
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Controversial Nazi-themed cafe closes in Indonesia
Jerusalem Grapevine: Love and late
marriage
This week in 60 seconds: Sharks in the water, missiles in the sky
Metro Grapevine: Rome
resistance
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Aliya Stories: On a musical note
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Destination:Unknown, TEDx most recent event will be held in Tel Aviv
Palestinian flag-waving fan arrested after accosting models Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner
Jewish comedian Chelsea Handler blames Kardashians for Trump election
Has actress Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam?
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
It’s time for wide
recognition of Palestine
Gotta have faith
Hemmed in from all sides
The challenges ahead
Filmmaker
shines a light on
unsung Diaspora
warriors of 1948
Austrian railways
and their role
in the Holocaust
The letter as testimony
Unified?
Speaking up for Syria
Intergenerational learning
Returns on paper
Jesus and Jerusalem
City Notes: Israeli Space Week to launch
When nurses make aliya
Agababa beat
Was grandpa really
a Nazi?
מִכְתָב לְאָחִי
עַל הַקָצֶה
לַעֲבוֹר אֶת הַקִיר
מַעַרְכוֹת בְּטִיחוּת אַקְטִיבִיוֹת
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Comment: Pius X – a Zionist bridge builder
Catholic Italy's 'Promised Land'
Raising arrows: Encouraging compassion
Accessible Garden and Pathways Inaugurated at ILAN Haifa
Russian-Speaking Journalist Deputation Visits Israel
Sierra Leone President Plants a Tree in the Grove of Nations
Celebrating 115 Years
We will win but how long will it take? Including Bibi's Building Bluff
Is a Jewish safe haven possible in the Diaspora; is America the “exception”?
Potentially Misleading Statistics on Global Terrorism
Still Looking for Israel at Harvard
By REUTERS \
1/30/2017 12:43:29 AM
1/30/2017 12:06:29 AM
1/29/2017 11:08:15 PM
1/29/2017 10:40:57 PM
1/29/2017 9:59:53 PM
1/29/2017 9:38:00 PM
1/29/2017 9:28:23 PM
1/29/2017 8:47:19 PM
1/29/2017 7:26:14 PM
By JPOST.COM STAFF \
1/29/2017 7:15:24 PM
1/29/2017 7:01:40 PM
1/29/2017 6:54:24 PM
1/29/2017 6:33:54 PM
By ANNA AHRONHEIM \
1/29/2017 5:53:04 PM
1/29/2017 4:41:05 PM
1/29/2017 4:39:38 PM
1/29/2017 4:38:11 PM
1/29/2017 3:33:07 PM
1/29/2017 3:13:04 PM
1/29/2017 2:22:16 PM
1/29/2017 12:58:48 PM
1/29/2017 12:26:49 PM
1/29/2017 12:18:41 PM
1/29/2017 11:59:19 AM
