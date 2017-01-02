Breaking news

02.01.2017 | 5 Shevat, 5777
Palestinians accuse Israel of 'political blindness' amid Amona evacuation
Russia: Invite for Israeli-Palestinian meeting in Moscow still open
IDF official: Hamas has replenished its missile capability since 2014 war
IDF to West Bank outpost families: Vacate within 48 hours
Classical Review: Holocaust Remembrance Day
Israeli born and bred
New Labor secretary-general aims to reach out to new sectors
Rabbi Druckman: Evacuation due to ‘leftist minority’ influence on courts
For hard-line West Bank settlers, Jared Kushner's their man
Analysis: Can Netanyahu survive Amona’s fall?
Smotrich to ‘Post’: I call on all Israelis to come out and fight
Unlocking The Dead Sea’s Winter Skincare Secrets
Castro goes Night Swimming
Is weird Weems saga just an excuse for Mac TA to cut its losses?
Golden Eurocup opportunity for Jerusalem
Israel’s Beck finishes 8th in season opener
Late flurry leads to dramatic draw between Mac Haifa, Mac TA
Rates of cancer in periphery higher than average
Galilee hospital footing the bill for treating Syrian wounded
Drug for spinal muscular atrophy first used at Tel Aviv hospital
Honey of an idea
Bettering the world through Eco-Zionism
The West Bank has become Israel's garbage can
Greek energy developer: We are here to open the Israeli gas market
The strange adventures of a little stone
Media comment: ‘Galatz’ no more?
Jerusalem Post Editorial: Bibi’s tweet
Will the US abandon the Kurds after a deal on Syria?
'Islamic State recruiter' arrested in Germany
Iran confirms new missile test, says did not violate nuclear deal
Syrian regime dismisses rumors of serious Assad illness
Palestinian Authority sets new date for municipal elections
Israel urges Trump, UN to act against Iran after ballistic missile test
Report: Iran launches ballistic missile test in violation of UN resolution
Rouhani in criticism of new US policies: 'No time to create walls between nations'
British-Iranian aid worker sentenced to jail for 'cooperation with BBC'
'Iraq to oppose US travel curbs, to preserve alliance against ISIS'
'Investigations show Brussels airport bombers were obsessed with Israelis'
ISIS destroys famous monument in Syria's Palmyra
Report: Istanbul nightclub attacker says he was directed by ISIS
Poland puts database of Auschwitz death camp guards online
Virginia Jewish couple's home defaced with antisemitic graffiti
Did Shabbat keep Jared and Ivanka in the dark about ‘Muslim ban’ crisis?
Gloria Mound, who researched expulsion of Jews from Spain, dies at 86
Tech talk: And the results of the 2017 Geek Awards are in!
BGU researchers develop technique to help outsmart smartphone thieves
‘Israeli startup scene cannot rely on handful of elite’
Moving Israeli cities towards real innovation
Trump taps Gorsuch for Supreme Court, pleasing Orthodox and dismaying Reform Jews
Breitbart reporter ejected from Muslim advocacy group event in DC
Trump fires US attorney general for refusing to enforce travel ban
White House: Criticism of Trump's Holocaust statement 'pathetic'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Tel Aviv animal clinic heals snail with broken shell
Israeli singer Achinoam Nini calls Trump Hitler and compares him to Netanyahu
Controversial Nazi-themed cafe closes in Indonesia
Jerusalem Grapevine: Love and late
marriage
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Aliya Stories: On a musical note
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Destination:Unknown, TEDx most recent event will be held in Tel Aviv
Palestinian flag-waving fan arrested after accosting models Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner
Jewish comedian Chelsea Handler blames Kardashians for Trump election
Has actress Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam?
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
It’s time for wide
recognition of Palestine
Gotta have faith
Hemmed in from all sides
The challenges ahead
Filmmaker
shines a light on
unsung Diaspora
warriors of 1948
Austrian railways
and their role
in the Holocaust
The letter as testimony
Unified?
Speaking up for Syria
Intergenerational learning
Returns on paper
Jesus and Jerusalem
City Notes: Israeli Space Week to launch
When nurses make aliya
Agababa beat
Was grandpa really
a Nazi?
‘כּוּלָם מְדַבְּרִים עַל זֶה’
מִכְתָב לְאָחִי
עַל הַקָצֶה
לַעֲבוֹר אֶת הַקִיר
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Roosevelt's Zionist seesaw
Comment: Pius X – a Zionist bridge builder
Catholic Italy's 'Promised Land'
Croatian Prime Minister Plants a Tree in Jerusalem’s Grove of Nations
Promoting Innovation and Quality of Life in Modern Cities
European Leadership Conference 2017, Paris
Accessible Garden and Pathways Inaugurated at ILAN Haifa
We will win but how long will it take? Including Bibi's Building Bluff
Is a Jewish safe haven possible in the Diaspora; is America the “exception”?
Potentially Misleading Statistics on Global Terrorism
Still Looking for Israel at Harvard
