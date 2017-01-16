Breaking news

01.16.2017 | 18 Tevet, 5777
UN official: Israeli-Palestinian water talks important for two-state solution
Judge releases alleged accomplices of Jerusalem ramming attack terrorist
Germany: Israeli settlements must not undermine Mideast peace
Shin Bet foils Hamas cell trying to undermine PA rule in West Bank
'Investigations of Netanyahu won't impact his diplomatic agenda'
Herzog and Edelstein agree: Not all criticism of Israel is antisemitism
Israeli zoo goes bananas: Monkey escapes Ramat Gan Safari
Police question 'Yediot' publisher for third time in Netanyahu graft case
Israeli settler leaders to go to Washington for Trump inauguration
Music, the country way
Archaeologists unearth jewelry likely removed from Nazi gas chamber victims
Classical Review: Mendi Rodan Orchestra
American rockers Grandaddy to make Israel debut
Hapoel TA continues winning form under coach Hadar
Maccabi massive favorite in Tel Aviv derby
Soccer: Beersheba extends gap at the top once more
Basketball: Maccabi Tel Aviv loses again, falls to Real Madrid
Israel, Jordan begin building free trade zone
Health Ministry asks NII to establish breast-milk bank
Religious woman ousted from hospital for ‘spiritual counseling’
Government approves plan to boost manpower in hi-tech sector
Emergency room visits decrease in 2015
A unique, one-stop shop for helpless youngsters
The West Bank has become Israel's garbage can
Greek energy developer: We are here to open the Israeli gas market
Drilling firm to pursue water, gas, oil projects
Hydroponic farm for refugees, foreign workers launches on Tel Aviv rooftop
Obama’s Middle East legacy: Tragic failure
The interregnum and first 100 days
Right from wrong: The cyber bikini intifada
January 16, 2017: School discipline
Iran shoots at unidentified drone hovering over capital
In final ruling, Egypt court rejects transfer of Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia
Qatar pledges $12m. to assist Gaza in electricity crisis
Iran says it will not renegotiate nuclear deal
Iran defuses threat to upset nuclear deal over US sanctions
In show of unity Iran bids farewell to former president Rafsanjani
Iran to expand military spending, develop missiles
UN chief concerned Iran may have violated arms embargo
Families of Americans killed in ISIS attacks suing Twitter
8 Egyptian police killed in north Sinai attack
ISIS claims responsibility for Istanbul club attack
Islamic State claims responsibility for truck attack in Berlin
Outrage over German institute’s hosting of pro-Hamas, Hezbollah speaker
UK's Corbyn calls for investigation into Israeli meddling after embassy row
300 Jewish leaders sign letter backing DNC chair hopeful Keith Ellison
Israelis to travel abroad to honor fallen lone soldiers in hometowns
Israeli device to prevent GPS disruptions hits the market
Ramat Gan start-up wows elderly with robot helper
Cooking the real world
Tech Talk: Inroads toward gender equality
Trump: Jared Kushner will 'broker Mideast peace' for the White House
Trump offers to end some Russian sanctions for nuclear arms cut
After Nazi comparison, CIA chief warns Trump to watch what he says
Report: Trump to meet with Putin in first foreign trip as president
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Russian-Jewish oligarch pays millions for Mariah Carey, Elton John to sing at wedding
Much to see, feel and do in Berlin
The Travel Adviser: Boom time
This week in 60 seconds: Jerusalem and Paris
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
PODCAST: After Turkey, Africa and Egypt, is Saudi Arabia Israel’s next ally?
Kim Kardashian takes Dubai in 1st public appearance since Paris heist
Suspects arrested in France over Kardashian robbery
Glamorous gathering: Ivanka Trump, Jordan's Queen reportedly met in New York
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
Trump and the Jordanian option
Move the US Embassy to Jerusalem?
Expunge the stain
The harder they fall
Slow on the draw
Unwanted pregnancies
and women’s right
to choose
A vacuum that
cannot be filled
‘Political leaders, Do your jobs!’
Grapevine: Emek objectors
This week in Jerusalem
Egged, mon amour
This belongs in a museum!
City Notes: Interfaith group donates NIS 1m. for Haifa fire restoration
Facing postpartum depression head-on
I am woman, hear me sing
Yenta, shmenta
מִכְתָב לְאָחִי
עַל הַקָצֶה
לַעֲבוֹר אֶת הַקִיר
מַעַרְכוֹת בְּטִיחוּת אַקְטִיבִיוֹת
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
The Roman Catholic Dutchwoman who hid Anne Frank and family
Pope condemns radical Islamist attacks as 'homicidal madness'
A Swiss bank guard’s quest to obtain justice for the Jewish people
1st Latin America Young Leadership Conference Held in Israel
JNF USA Contributes $2M to Israel's Firefighting Services
Bringing Life Back to the Forest after the November Fires
Roman Milestones on Display at KKL-JNF Archaeological Garden
We will win but how long will it take? Including Bibi's Building Bluff
Is a Jewish safe haven possible in the Diaspora; is America the “exception”?
Potentially Misleading Statistics on Global Terrorism
Still Looking for Israel at Harvard
