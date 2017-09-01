Breaking news

01.09.2017 | 11 Tevet, 5777
Abbas tells Trump to not relocate US embassy to Jerusalem
Jerusalem terrorist's relatives were aware of his intentions, police suspect
UN Security Council condemns truck ramming attack that killed 4 Israeli soldiers
Comment: Tying the Jerusalem terror attack to the Elor Azaria affair
Rock group Coldplay to perform in Israel
Netanyahu to be questioned for third time this week in corruption investigation
Netanyahu bows out of Davos conference, denies cancellation related to investigations
IDF officer who stopped Jerusalem terror attack denies soldiers fled scene
Netanyahu: Israel taking steps to deal with ‘lone wolf’ terrorists
Junior embassy employee taped badmouthing British ministers
Cabinet decides not to decide on Tel Aviv Shabbat bylaw
Sundays-off bill is dead ‘unless labor laws reformed’
European tastes in Tel Aviv
Talk show host John Oliver to visit Israel this month
The star whisperer
Satisfying State Cup triumph for Hap TA
MLB players taking baseball to new heights in Israel
Hap TA edges Rishon with late drama on Hadar’s debut
Haifa knocked out of cup; Beitar advances
Free dental care services for children expanded
Record numbers of organ transplants in 2016
HEALTH SCAN: Scientists create new way to estimate estrogen in water supply
Helping decision makers bring better health
Hydroponic farm for refugees, foreign workers launches on Tel Aviv rooftop
Israel Railways threatens to halt trains following Environment Ministry reprimand
Suspicions surrounding Haifa refinery fire bring criminal investigation
A scenic retreat for birdwatchers, families and couples in the North
January 9, 2017: Readers weigh in with another side to the Azaria case
Resolution 2334 and new challenges for the new year
Empty gestures
10 reasons two states must be advanced
Confrontation between US, Iranian ships reported in Persian Gulf
Iran to expand military spending, develop missiles
8 Egyptian police killed in north Sinai attack
UN chief concerned Iran may have violated arms embargo
Former Iranian president Rafsanjani dies of heart attack
Arab separatists in Iran claim to have blown up oil pipelines
ISIS claims responsibility for Istanbul club attack
Islamic State claims responsibility for truck attack in Berlin
ISIS claims responsibility for shootout at Jordanian castle
Knesset C’tee: French aliya drop due to employment issues
'Angry Goy' video game shows Jews being shot, placed into ovens
How did Jewish talent fare at the Golden Globes?
Jewish couple receives racist letter after hanging Black Lives Matter flag
6 Israeli startups that want to change your everyday life
Flush with funds, Fiverr among Israeli tech firms delaying exits
Thinking outside of the cubical
Intel launches next-gen processors, developed and designed in Israel
Trump son-in-law Kushner to get top White House role
Report: During Trump transition, foreign policy matters relayed through Jared Kushner
US intel report: Putin directed cyber campaign to help Trump
Recapping tenure, Kerry owns Iran deal, distances himself from Syria and Israel
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Suspects arrested in France over Kardashian robbery
Glamorous gathering: Ivanka Trump, Jordan's Queen reportedly met in New York
Traveling made easy with SWISS
Jerusalem Grapevine: Only the messenger
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
PODCAST: After Turkey, Africa and Egypt, is Saudi Arabia Israel’s next ally?
105-year-old Frenchman cycles into history with new world record
Must Watch: Israeli comedian shares mother's famous sufgania recipe
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
Trump and the Jordanian option
Move the US Embassy to Jerusalem?
Expunge the stain
The harder they fall
Framing the world
Israel’s Mediterranean: A ‘Wild West,’ but with waves of progress
Rx For Readers: Looking after little ones
The Jezreel Valley: Rich in history, rich in beauty
This belongs in a museum!
Light from Zion
Off to see the Wizard
Jerusalem as a whole
Tel Aviv runners race in undergarments for cancer cure
Montfort the strong mountain
Bringing back the Golem, one more time
Going for a run
מִכְתָב לְאָחִי
עַל הַקָצֶה
לַעֲבוֹר אֶת הַקִיר
מַעַרְכוֹת בְּטִיחוּת אַקְטִיבִיוֹת
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Pope condemns radical Islamist attacks as 'homicidal madness'
A Swiss bank guard’s quest to obtain justice for the Jewish people
Pope’s 1964 Holy Land trip laid foundations for ties with Israel
Roman Milestones on Display at KKL-JNF Archaeological Garden
Massachusetts Governor Plants Tree in Jerusalem Mountains
Swaziland Prime Minister Plants Tree in Grove of Nations
Water and Archaeology Mission from Germany Visits Israel
We will win but how long will it take? Including Bibi's Building Bluff
Is a Jewish safe haven possible in the Diaspora; is America the “exception”?
Potentially Misleading Statistics on Global Terrorism
Still Looking for Israel at Harvard
