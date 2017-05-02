Breaking news

02.05.2017 | 9 Shevat, 5777
Netanyahu looks to coordinate settlement bill’s passage with US
Intel Report: West Bank terror stays heated, Gaza rockets quietest year
Israel completes 10km stretch of West Bank security barrier near Hebron
Palestinian leaders issue mixed responses to White House settlements statement
Ministers announce 'legislation revolution': Less bills, more supervision
Former Netanyahu foreign affairs director: PM is clean
Barkat praises PM for helping resolve city strike with budget commission
NFL delegation to land in Holy Land next week
Netanyahu: 'Iran tries to test limits with extraordinary aggressiveness'
Israeli court delays evacuation of 9 West Bank settler homes
Netanyahu to press Britain for 'common stand' against Iran
Report: Radiohead to play one-time Tel Aviv show in July
Theater Review: 'Love of Death' By Anat Gov
VNV Nation parties like it’s 1995 in Tel Aviv
Dance: Together apart
Tennis: Portugal beats Israel with day to spare in
Davis Cup Group I
Soccer: Maccabi Tel Aviv closing in on Beersheba
Jerusalem hosts Maccabi Tel Aviv in significant season showdown
Int’l team including Hebrew U scientists restore flavor to tomatoes
Israeli start-up leading virtual breakthrough in sports rehabilitation
Bringing Israeli entrepreneurial spirit to the field of education
Herzog released from hospital after mild stroke
Israeli EMS organizations: Blood, sweat and tears
French scientists win $1 m. for results of treatment on mice with ALS
Honey of an idea
Bettering the world through Eco-Zionism
The West Bank has become Israel's garbage can
Greek energy developer: We are here to open the Israeli gas market
February 5, 2017: Amona’s end
The independence of Catalonia
Iranian reset
Terra Incognita: Iran’s ayatollahs stay up all night wondering, what’s next?
Iran: 'Only seven minutes needed for the Iranian missile to hit Tel Aviv'
US House Speaker Ryan: Enforce the Iran nuclear deal, don’t dismantle it
Iranian scientist sentenced to death for espionage, contact with Israelis
Iran defends latest missile test, says new US sanctions violate nuke deal
'Iraq to oppose US travel curbs, to preserve alliance against ISIS'
'Investigations show Brussels airport bombers were obsessed with Israelis'
ISIS destroys famous monument in Syria's Palmyra
Report: Istanbul nightclub attacker says he was directed by ISIS
New Yorker commuters unite to clean Nazi graffiti off subway car
Chicago synagogue plastered with swastikas in antisemitic attack
German state removes antisemitic school book
Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus drop Ivanka Trump label
Tech talk: And the results of the 2017 Geek Awards are in!
BGU researchers develop technique to help outsmart smartphone thieves
‘Israeli startup scene cannot rely on handful of elite’
US appeals court denies request to restore Trump's immigration ban
Trump recognizes perils of settler enterprise
German magazine sparks fury with image of Trump beheading Statue of Liberty
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly worked to stop anti-LGBT order
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Watch: On SNL, Trump goes crazy while Jared and Ivanka observe Shabbat
Jerusalem’s Bezalel Hotel offers style and comfort
The Travel Adviser: Let’s get back to basics
Metro Grapevine: Micro, mini to maxi
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
Iranian-German composer brings 'Game of Thrones' music to life
Destination:Unknown, TEDx most recent event will be held in Tel Aviv
Palestinian flag-waving fan arrested after accosting models Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner
Jewish comedian Chelsea Handler blames Kardashians for Trump election
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
It’s time for wide
recognition of Palestine
Gotta have faith
Hemmed in from all sides
The challenges ahead
Great potential and what to do with it
7 sites to visit in Israel this winter
A global
compilation
for the Jewish
culture vulture
How to find some of
Jerusalem’s hidden treasures
Protests, policymaking, and voting
Embassy
in the holy city?
An innovative
haredi
preschool
Jerusalem in chaos
City Notes: Belly-dance festival to shimmy into Eilat
Anemone celebration
The Meitar Collection: worth 200 million words
Out of the mouths of babes
‘כּוּלָם מְדַבְּרִים עַל זֶה’
מִכְתָב לְאָחִי
עַל הַקָצֶה
לַעֲבוֹר אֶת הַקִיר
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Arab-Israeli town refuses to build Christian neighborhood, ex-soldier says
Roosevelt's Zionist seesaw
Comment: Pius X – a Zionist bridge builder
Croatian Prime Minister Plants a Tree in Jerusalem’s Grove of Nations
Promoting Innovation and Quality of Life in Modern Cities
European Leadership Conference 2017, Paris
Accessible Garden and Pathways Inaugurated at ILAN Haifa
The Law to Organize Land in Judea and Samaria
We will win but how long will it take? Including Bibi's Building Bluff
Is a Jewish safe haven possible in the Diaspora; is America the “exception”?
Potentially Misleading Statistics on Global Terrorism
By REUTERS \
2/5/2017 10:18:13 PM
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA \
2/5/2017 10:15:08 PM
2/5/2017 9:58:52 PM
2/5/2017 9:08:28 PM
2/5/2017 8:04:28 PM
2/5/2017 7:20:39 PM
2/5/2017 6:20:19 PM
2/5/2017 5:38:51 PM
2/5/2017 4:35:41 PM
2/5/2017 3:46:11 PM
By GIL HOFFMAN \
2/5/2017 2:23:30 PM
2/5/2017 1:55:37 PM
2/5/2017 1:54:34 PM
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI \
2/5/2017 1:27:51 PM
2/5/2017 12:34:50 PM
2/5/2017 12:28:10 PM
2/5/2017 11:26:21 AM
By JPOST.COM STAFF \
2/5/2017 9:51:06 AM
2/5/2017 9:32:06 AM
2/5/2017 9:09:12 AM
2/5/2017 7:32:18 AM
2/5/2017 6:34:17 AM
2/5/2017 5:43:43 AM
2/5/2017 4:46:06 AM
