IDF maps out West Bank home of terrorist who killed Binyamin Achimair

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 26, 2024 14:55

Security forces operated overnight in the village of Duma in the West Bank to map out the home of the terrorist who murdered 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair earlier this month, the military said on Friday.

In parallel, in the Dahariya village, forces arrested a suspect and confiscated an M-4 rifle.

Throughout Passover, thousands of soldiers in the Central Command acted to defend Israeli citizens on the roads, in settlements, and at holiday events, the IDF added.

Forces in the West Bank continued offensive and defensive operations, the military noted. 

 

