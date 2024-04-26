IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The IDF attacked military buildings in which Hezbollah operatives were located in the south of Lebanon, according to a statement on Friday.

"A short time ago, fighter jets attacked military buildings where terrorists of the Hezbollah terror organization were staying in the areas Tir Harfa and Aita al-Sha'ab in southern Lebanon," the statement said.

"In addition, tanks fired to remove a threat in the areas of Yarin and Dahira in southern Lebanon."