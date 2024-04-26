Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF attacked military buildings in which Hezbollah operatives were located in the south of Lebanon, according to a statement on Friday.

"A short time ago, fighter jets attacked military buildings where terrorists of the Hezbollah terror organization were staying in the areas Tir Harfa and Aita al-Sha'ab in southern Lebanon," the statement said.

"In addition, tanks fired to remove a threat in the areas of Yarin and Dahira in southern Lebanon." 

Video released by the IDF on Friday of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
Ambrey receives alert of incident 15 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mokha
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 06:42 PM
Itamar Ben-Gvir in minor car accident after visiting terror attack site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 06:25 PM
Netanyahu says ICC decisions will not affect Israel's actions
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 05:27 PM
Berlin police clear pro-Palestinian camp from parliament lawn
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 05:24 PM
Hamas complains US hostage proposal doesn't call for permanent ceasefire
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 04:53 PM
Police investigate after torched body found in Israel’s north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 03:15 PM
Russia's Shoigu says ready to expand military co-operation with Iran
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 03:10 PM
UK police charge 5 men with national security offences linked to Russia
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 02:13 PM
Biden won't set sanctions on Netzah Yehuda Battalion - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 01:50 PM
IDF maps out West Bank home of terrorist who killed Binyamin Achimair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 01:40 PM
Turkish court convicts Syrian woman over Istanbul bombing
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 01:09 PM
IDF thwarts terror attack in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 12:50 PM
Anti-Israel activists vandalize Texas congressman's office door
By MICHAEL STARR
04/26/2024 11:28 AM
Blinken set to visit Israel on Tuesday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 10:44 AM
Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank missile in Mount Dov area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 09:26 AM