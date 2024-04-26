Jerusalem Post
IDF kills senior commander of Jama'ah terror group in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 26, 2024 20:16

The IDF attacked and killed Matzab Halaf, a senior member of the Islamic Group organization (Al-Juma'ah al-Islamiyah) in Lebanon.

The group has been involved in attacks on Israel from Lebanon following the renewed outbreak of hostilities on the countries' border, when Hezbollah began to attack Israel in support of Hamas.

"The terrorist Mazab Khalaf acted on behalf of the Islamic Group organization, led and promoted many attacks and acts of terrorism from the soil of Lebanon against Israel in the northern sector in the Mount Dov area and in other areas in recent times," the IDF said in a statement, adding that Khalaf "acted in cooperation with the branch of the terrorist organization Hamas in Lebanon, while coordinating and carrying out terrorist acts against Israel.

The strike "was carried out in order to damage the organization's ability to promote and carry out terrorist operations that it had planned in recent times against the State of Israel in the northern border area," the statement concluded.

