Former German FM says regrets calling Israel 'apartheid regime'

Anger at German FM after he repeats that Israel is an apartheid regime

Germany’s former foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday that he regretted comparing the Jewish state to the former apartheid regime in South Africa.



“I would not repeat this tough comparison again,” said Gabriel in an interview with the daily Die Welt.





In 2012, Gabriel termed Israeli control over the West Ban city of Hebron an "apartheid regime" in a Facebook post. He reiterated this comparison at a meeting with German Muslims in December 2017, saying that his visit to Hebron reminded him of "what was seen during apartheid." In his recent interview, he described Israeli control of Hebron as catastrophic.The EU and US-designated terrorist organization Hamas praised Gabriel for his comparison in January 2018 on its Twitter feed.Gabriel told Die Welt that he would not compare Israel to apartheid "Israel is a democratic state" in particular with respect to the ongoing investigations surrounding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said this type of judicial process "probably would not have been possible" in apartheid South Africa.Gabriel told the paper that “the occupation regime in Hebron is creating catastrophic human tragedies for the Palestinians.” He cited an example of a disabled child who required emergency care but faced delays because of the need to secure permission from the Israeli army before seeing medical help outside the city.German students at the University of Bonn on Monday protested a lecture being given by Gabriel by circulating flyers. The students’ flyer cited a January 3 editorial in The Jerusalem Post that termed Gabriel the “poster boy of Hamas.” The Post editorial came in response to Hamas thanking Gabriel for slamming Israel in December.“Do you continue to stand by your statement that Israel is an apartheid state?” the protesters shouted at Gabriel in Bonn.He has faced criticism from German Jews and commentators for what some have called his delegitimization of the Jewish state and "pro-Iran" policies.The students criticized Gabriel for his support of despots, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. In January, Gabriel allowed Ayatollah Shahroudi, a former Iranian Justice minister who oversaw the death sentences of hundreds of people, to leave Germany after receiving medical aid in Hanover.