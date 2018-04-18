April 19 2018
|
Iyar, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

WATCH: Israel at 70 - Israeli scientists and the future of autonomous cars

The VP of Mobileye give us a glimpse into the exciting future of autonomous vehicles.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 18, 2018 18:52

Israel 70+: The future of autonomous vehicles (White Animation)

Israel 70+: The future of autonomous vehicles (White Animation)

Autonomous vehicles are so much more than just driver-less cars. Beyond minimizing accidents and saving lives, the transition to autonomous transportation will change the way we live. It will affect the landscape and allow us to spend our time in more fun, efficient ways.

In this video made by White Animation for the Israel 70+ project in honor of Israel's upcoming 70th anniversary of independence, Prof. Shai Sahlev-Shwartz takes us for a ride into the future of autonomous vehicles.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Professor Shai Shalev-Shwartz is a professor at the Hebrew University’s Rachel and Selim Benin School of Computer Science and Engineering, and is vice president of technology at Mobileye, an Intel Company, a leader in autonomous driving. Prof. Shalev-Shwartz has authored two books and over 80 research papers, focusing on machine learning, online prediction, optimization techniques and practical algorithms.

The Israel 70+ project is comprised of 12 short animations, each shining a light on the future of a major field of life - medicine, autonomous transportation, the job market, food, child welfare, Jews in the Diaspora, big data and more, and these videos will air exclusively right here on Jpost.com!


Related Content

April 18, 2018
WATCH LIVE: Mount Herzl ceremony celebrates Israel's 70th birthday

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 26
    Jerusalem
    16 - 25
    Haifa
  • 20 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut