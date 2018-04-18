WATCH: Israel at 70 - Israeli scientists and the future of autonomous cars

Autonomous vehicles are so much more than just driver-less cars. Beyond minimizing accidents and saving lives, the transition to autonomous transportation will change the way we live. It will affect the landscape and allow us to spend our time in more fun, efficient ways.



In this video made by White Animation for the Israel 70+ project in honor of Israel's upcoming 70th anniversary of independence, Prof. Shai Sahlev-Shwartz takes us for a ride into the future of autonomous vehicles.





Professor Shai Shalev-Shwartz is a professor at the Hebrew University’s Rachel and Selim Benin School of Computer Science and Engineering, and is vice president of technology at Mobileye, an Intel Company, a leader in autonomous driving. Prof. Shalev-Shwartz has authored two books and over 80 research papers, focusing on machine learning, online prediction, optimization techniques and practical algorithms.The Israel 70+ project is comprised of 12 short animations, each shining a light on the future of a major field of life - medicine, autonomous transportation, the job market, food, child welfare, Jews in the Diaspora, big data and more, and these videos will air exclusively right here on Jpost.com!