After questioning, Netanyahu says 'there will be nothing' for police to find

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to his Facebook page Friday afternoon to wish his followers a happy Purim, and to reiterate his position that the Israeli police will not find anything incriminating in their investigations surrounding him.



"I wish to say to you that I feel certain because there will be nothing," for police investigators to find, referencing his 5-hour interrogation. "Millions of Israeli citizens have expressed such strong support for me, my wife and my family, and we are very grateful to you."





Netanyahu and his wife Sara spent 5 hours on Friday being interrogated by police unit Lahav 433 concerning their involvement in Case 4000. The case, known as the Bezeq Affair, centers around the relationship between Netanyahu and Shaul Elovitch, the owner of the news site Walla. Netanyahu is suspected of acting to benefit internet giant Bezeq, also owned by Elovitch, for favorable coverage on the news site.Netanyahu is also linked to two other corruption cases, including another investigation into a bribery case for favorable news coverage in an Israeli newspaper.In the video, Netanyahu also noted that, after Shabbat ends on Saturday, he will travel to the United States for what he called "a very important meeting." Netanyahu will visit Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump, and he will also deliver a keynote address at the annual AIPAC Policy Conference, which officially begins Saturday night. It is the largest conference of pro-Israel leaders and activists in the United States.US Vice President Mike Pence, who visited Israel in January, will also deliver a keynote address at the conference. US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will also speak before the 18,000-strong crowd expected to turn out.