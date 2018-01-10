After settler murder, IDF beefs up West Bank presence

The Israeli military increased presence in the Samaria region of the West Bank Wednesday following a deadly terror attack
near the Havat Gilad outpost Tuesday evening.
Overnight, the army, together with special forces, conducted searches and set up closures of villages in the Nablus region in an effort to locate the killer or killers of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, the father of six who was murdered in the drive-by shooting on Route 60.
IDF Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot visited the scene of the attack Wednesday morning.
The chief of staff heard about the details of the attack as well as about the operations that were carried out in the area by the Shomron regional brigade including various intelligence operations to track down the perpetrators of the attack.
Alongside the continued IDF activity in the West Bank in the coming days to find the perpetrator or perpetrators, “The main task at the moment is to locate the cell and to prevent it from carrying out further attacks,” Eisenkot said.
The army announced an increase of troops to the area, pledging to do "whatever it takes, both night and day to maintain the security of the residents of the region."
Hamas issued a statement late Tuesday night praising the attack. "We bless the heroic Nablus operation which comes as a result of the Zionist occupation's violations and crimes at the expense of our people in the West Bank and Jerusalem."
Hananel Dorani, chairman of the Yesha Council, which represents Israeli settlements in the West Bank, said following the attack that “full and direct responsibility lies with the Palestinian Authority, which gives life to this terrorism and pays terrorists.”
On Tuesday the Defense Ministry reported to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee details about Palestinian Authority payments to terrorist
who carried out attacks against Israelis, adding up to $347 million in 2017.
The average income of a Palestinian is $580 per month, which is what the PA pays terrorists who are sentenced to three to five years in prison.
The PA pays terrorists who are sentenced to 20 years or more in prison – in other words, those who committed more severe crimes, and likely were involved in killing Israelis – five times that each month for the rest of their lives.
Terrorists who are Israeli citizens receive a $145 bonus, which, when added to the amount PA pays for the most severe crimes, comes to over $2,900 a month, more than the average Israeli income of around $2,700. There are also increases in pay for being married and for each child a terrorist has.
"The terrorist who killed Rabbi Raziel Shevach were familiar with Abu Mazen's [PA President Mahmoud Abbas] 'Palestinian terror price list' and knew how much money they would be paid for the murder," Education Minister and Bayit Yehudi chairman Naftali Bennett wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning.
He added that the appropriate response to the killing would be the buildup of settlements to strengthen the Jewish presence in the West Bank. "The formal recognition and construction of Havat Gilad is the most effective deterrent to exact payment from terrorists and prevent future murders," he wrote.
United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman condemned the attack on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman stated on Wednesday that he has instructed the Defense Ministry to provide assistance to the family and residents of the illegal outpost of Havat Gilad and to examine the possibility of turning it into a permanent settlement following the deadly attack.
"The security forces are busy hunting down the terrorists who murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach on the Havat Gilad farm. I feel the heavy mourning of his wife Yael and his six children,” he stated.Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report