April 04 2018
|
Nisan, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Amid Independence Day ceremony spat, archives show Netanyahu spoke in 1998

Newly aired archival footage of prime minister speaking at Har Herzl torch-lighting complicated protocol spat between Knesset speaker and PM's office.

By
April 4, 2018 04:08
1 minute read.
Independence Day

Independence Day evening ceremony. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

An ongoing feud between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Culture Minister Miri Regev has centered around it being unprecedented for a prime minister to speak at the torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl that opens Yom Ha’atzma’ut, as Regev suggested happen in honor of Israel’s 70th year.

However, that premise has turned out to be false. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the torch-lighting ceremony on Israel’s 50th Independence Day, as seen in an archival video clip aired on Channel 1 Tuesday evening.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.




Netanyahu’s speech at the time was short, and consisted mostly of quoting the Declaration of the Establishment of the State of Israel.

Regev seeks to have Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin speak at the ceremony this year instead of just the Knesset speaker, as in most years. Edelstein strongly opposes the change, saying the Knesset is the representative of the entire nation. The Knesset speaker has said the legislature – including the Knesset guard, which marches during the ceremony – will withdraw its participation if the usual format is altered.

After the video was broadcast, Regev said it put the whole matter into perspective.

“The statement that we must keep tradition because this never happened before turned out tonight to be false. Look, it happened on the jubilee of our independence,” she stated. “Certainly what was official enough for the 50th events is official enough for the 70th. What didn’t bother then-Knesset speaker Dan Tichon should not bother the current Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein.

Regev expressed hope that all three speakers would take part in the ceremony.

“This is right for the country and for the Israeli public,” she added.

Edelstein’s office said his position has not changed.
Jpost's featured videos


Related Content

Israeli horse show jumper Daniel Bluman atop Sancha LS
April 4, 2018
No horsing around for Israel's top show jumper Bluman

By ALLON SINAI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 26
    Jerusalem
    12 - 24
    Haifa
  • 15 - 32
    Elat
    13 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut