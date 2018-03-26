Netanyahu wraps up his day as diplomat and suspect

In a video posted on Facebook, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summed up his day by touching on his meetings with the foreign ministers from France and Germany, in addition to addressing his questioning by police on Monday.



"I am now finishing two very important meetings with the foreign ministers of Germany and France. There were many issues that we raised, but the main issue is security and, of course, security vis-a-vis Iran and the nuclear program. Time is up, we know that President Trump in a few weeks will make his decision. They wanted to hear our opinion and consider our opinion, they want to hear it. Tonight I will meet with senior congressmen who come here and tell them my opinion on these matters and on other issues," he said about the diplomatic meetings.





"Yes, I had another meeting today, on another subject. It is also related to security, but to a different kind of security: it is my absolute confidence, after this meeting like the other meetings, that there will be nothing - because there was nothing. So I would like to wish you all a kosher and happy Passover. Enjoy with your families. I'll enjoy it with my family. I will celebrate this holiday with great joy, with great confidence, with lots of charoset and no bitter herbs," Netanyahu said.Netanyahu, his wife Sara, and their son Yair were questioned by police in connection to Case 4000, the "Bezeq affair," which alleges the premier intervened on behalf of Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch.Shlomo Filber, a long-time confidant of the prime minister, signed a state’s witness deal in February as part of police investigation Case 4000.Udi Shaham contributed to this report.