Charitable organizations and volunteers rally to help needy on Passover

This Passover, leading charitable organizations and the general public took on the responsibility and rallied together to assist hundreds of thousands of needy families for the holiday.



The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) provided over NIS 12.5 million in Passover assistance to help more than 145,000 people living in poverty before the holiday.





The organization distributed the assistance primarily in the form of gift cards to purchase food and clothing, allowing recipients to anonymously purchase items according to their needs.Additionally, the organization gave out grants to some 10,000 IDF soldiers in need, including some 7,000 lone soldiers.Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, IFCJ’s founder and president took the opportunity ahead of the holiday to criticize the government for failing to wage an effective war on poverty.“Poverty in Israel, the nation of startups, is not the plague of Egypt, nor is it a decree of fate,” he said. “Poverty is the result of government policies that drastically reduced social expenditures and neglected those who are weakened.”Some four years ago, the government appointed the Committee to Fight Poverty, headed by Eli Alalouf, which issued recommendations totaling some NIS 8 billion on the actions required by the state to combat poverty in all aspects of life.While the government has adopted many of the measures to date, only around half of the funds have been transferred to implement the recommendations.“Until the government of Israel is willing to implement the recommendations of the Alalouf Committee, rather than allowing the report to sit and gather dust, and create a focused and budgeted program to reduce poverty, we have to rely heavily on the support of caring citizens in Israeli society and many others to fight poverty,” Eckstein said.Leket Israel - the National Food Bank, said that it had received a 35% increase in requests for assistance from its 200 non-profit partners prior to the Passover holiday.The organization, which is leading the way in food rescue in Israel, received some 1,600 tons of fruits and vegetables which were slated for destruction and instead were donated by farmers, packing houses and surplus food crops.Gidi Kroch, CEO of Leket Israel, also recently criticized the government's failures to implement policies that could rescue food instead of wasting it - a move which would save the economy an estimated NIS 7 billion per year and help solve food insecurity in Israel.“Israel is not even close to setting a target for minimizing food waste,” Kroch told The Jerusalem Post earlier this month, noting that Israel is one of the only countries in the OECD that has not set a target on this issue.In addition, Pitchon Lev held its mega food distribution event at its two centers in Rishon LeZion and Carmiel on Thursday, providing some 12,400 food baskets to needy families for the holiday.Similarly, Colel Chabad, Israel’s longest running charitable organization, also provided tens of thousands of needy families with provisions for the holiday.Last year ahead of Passover, the organization launched a new food security initiative estimated at NIS 60 million in collaboration with Leket Israel and the Labor and Social Services Ministry. The initiative awarded some 10,800 needy families suffering from food insecurity a NIS 500 per month prepaid card to purchase food.As such, despite harsh criticism of the government in its policies towards the needy, the Labor and Social Services Ministry has attempted to best utilize its budget to address food insecurity and poverty.This year, the ministry allocated some NIS 18 million in assistance to the needy for the Passover holiday.The government provided some 14,000 Holocaust survivors food baskets for the holiday totaling some NIS 1.5 million.The ministry also called on all senior citizens and all Holocaust survivors who do not have anyone to celebrate the holiday with, to join one of the Seders run by the ministry at vacation centers and nursing homes around the country.In addition, the volunteer system within the ministry will run a program called: "We are all gathered around the table," which connects families, communities, and institutions with lone senior citizens to celebrate the Seder together.